Pennsylvania State Police issued 27 warnings on Monday regarding Gov. Tom Wolf's order for the closure of non-life-sustaining businesses, according to State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick.
"As expected, we found the overwhelming majority of people and businesses across the commonwealth are voluntarily complying with the order and doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19," said Colonel Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. "This process is two phased beginning with warnings to gain voluntary compliance, followed by enforcement as necessary."
There were no citations issued on Monday. Instead, state troopers issued 27 warnings, including two in Troop F, which covers all four Valley counties along with Clinton, Cameron, Potter, Lycoming and Tioga.
The governor has directed the following state agencies and local officials to enforce the closure orders to the full extent of the law:
- Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board
- Department of Health
- Department of Agriculture
- Pennsylvania State Police
- Municipal Police
- Local officials, using their resources to enforce closure orders within their jurisdictions