The Pennsylvania State Police will temporarily limit some personal interaction in responding to select non-emergency situations to slow the spread of COVID-19, Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, said Wednesday.
The change goes into effect today and will remain until further notice.
"To enhance social distancing and keep our personnel and the public safe and healthy, we will begin collecting information via telephone for incidents that do not require an in-person response from a trooper," said Colonel Evanchick. "This change affects only a limited number of call types, and the public can be confident that the PSP has the personnel, equipment, and plans in place to respond to emergencies and other critical incidents."
Call types eligible for a modified response include lost and found items, littering, identity theft, and general requests to speak to a trooper. While limiting in-person contact and collecting as much information via telephone is the goal, the actual response will be based on the totality of the circumstances of each unique situation in consultation with a supervisor on duty. State police response protocol to emergencies and crimes in progress remains unchanged.