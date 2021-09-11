Pennsylvania added 31 new COVID-19 related deaths to its total on Saturday, marking the fourth consecutive day with at least 30 COVID-19 related deaths and the fourth time in the first 11 days of the month.
There were 30 or more deaths only once in all of September 2020. As of Saturday, 331 Pennsylvania deaths have been linked to COVID in September. Last September, 469 deaths were linked to the virus in the entire month.
The state Department of Health also reported 5,000 new infections for the second consecutive day, a mark not matched since mid-April, and it was the fourth straight day with at least 4,000 cases. The 5,131 cases are the most reported in a single day since April 16 and included 81 cases in Susquehanna Valley counties. The Valley total was more than 80 cases for the third time in four days. The last time that happened was Feb. 11-13.
Northumberland County had the most new cases, 45, followed by Union (15), Snyder (14) and Montour (7).
Snyder County was the only one in the Valley to report a COVID-19 related death, marking the second consecutive day in the county with a virus-related death. It was the first time deaths were reported on back-to-back days in the county since late February.
The state has administered more than 12.3 million COVID vaccines and 85,010 Valley residents were fully vaccinated, an increase of 311 over Friday's report.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Saturday, 2,196 patients were in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, up 49 from Friday. Of those hospitalized, 518, were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), a decrease of 17 from the previous day.
There were 279 patients on ventilators, an increase of 11 from Friday.
Among 71 patients in Valley medical facilities — down two — there were 16 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, seven at Evangelical Community Hospital and none at Geisinger-Shamokin. The Evangelical number increased by four since Friday.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 11 patients on ventilators; Evangelical had three patients on ventilators. Both numbers were the same as reported on Friday
There were 42 patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, 21 at Evangelical (a decrease of two) and eight patients were at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Colleges
There were 11 active cases, including 10 students, at Bucknell University according to the school’s dashboard on Saturday. There were 11 students in isolation Saturday, the same number as reported Friday.
According to university data, 93.9 percent of the campus community is fully vaccinated.
At Susquehanna University, there was one active case among staff. There were no active student cases the university reported.
Prisons, state facilities
The state Department of Corrections reported five active staff cases at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township on Saturday, the same number as reported Friday. The total matched the number of infected staff members at SCI Rockview and SCI Somerset -- tied for the most at any of the state’s 24 prisons. There are 52 inmate cases statewide, including 17 at SCI Chester, but none at SCI Coal Township.
There is one inmate and one staff COVID-19 infection at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood. There are not cases at Allenwood's low-security or medium security sites. The staff case remains from Friday while the inmate case was added on Saturday. A staff case at USP Lewisburg is also still active
USP Lewisburg and USP Allenwood both remained in the BOP’s Level 3 of COVID modifications on Saturday. The modifications are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series, and their respective county transmission rates.
At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance. BOP pandemic guidance follows and integrates guidance and direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Department of Justice, and established medical best practices.
The local prisons were the last federal prisons in the country to remain at Level 2 before the last update. The BOP reports 95 of 98 federal prisons are in Level 3 modifications.
There were new COVID-19 cases among persons receiving services and staff members at the Selinsgrove Center on Saturday. There were none reported as of Friday. The cases are both listed as less than five. The state does not release precise numbers unless there are more than five to avoid identifying a patient.
At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit juvenile facility in Danville, there are no cases among residents and staffers in the boys unit. There are staff and resident cases in the girls unit, both reported as less than five cases.
No active cases were reported at the Danville State Hospital.