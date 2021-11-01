More than 13.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Pennsylvania, including 721,443 booster shots the state Department of Health announced on Monday.
State Health officials did not issue new case or death data on Monday. DOH officials announced nearly 7,500 cases were reported by midnight Saturday covering Friday and Saturday. State officials said another two-day total would be released on Tuesday, which would include updated totals from Sunday and Monday.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties reported high levels of community transmission of COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which means they were all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days. Sullivan County had been reporting substantial transmission but increased to high on Saturday.
Nationwide, 74.02 percent of counties have high transmission rates. The CDC reported that 2.05 percent of counties nationwide are reporting low transmission.
In Pennsylvania, 71.9% of residents age 18 or older are fully vaccinated. The state reported 6,462,017 people are fully vaccinated; with 125,043 vaccinations administered since Friday and a seven-day moving average of more than 44,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.
Hospitalizations
State Health officials did not update the number of patients hospitalized across Pennsylvania on Monday. As of noon Sunday, there were 2,754 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, up 50 after three consecutive days of drops.
Of those hospitalized statewide, 653 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), down 11, and 378 were being treated on ventilators, down three.
According to data provided by the state, there were 100 patients undergoing treatment in Valley medical facilities for COVID-19 on Sunday. There were 23 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, seven at Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg, and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 14 on ventilators and Evangelical was treating four, both numbers are level from last year.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 67 COVID-19 positive patients. There were 27 patients at Evangelical and six at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Prisons, state facilities
There are changes in the active case counts at state and federal prisons in Union or Northumberland counties on Monday.
There are still three active staff cases at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township, the same number as reported since Friday. There were 109 staff cases statewide, including 17 at SCI Cambria. There were 43 active inmate cases statewide, none at Coal Township.
There were 24 active inmate cases at the low-security federal prison in Allenwood on Monday, the same number as reported since late last week while the other three prisons — penitentiaries in Lewisburg and Allenwood and a medium-security unit in Allenwood — all reported no active cases.
The state Department of Human Services (DHS) was still reporting eight active cases among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center. There were less than five cases among persons receiving services. The DHS does not specify numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying patients.
There were six staff cases and less than five client cases at Danville State Hospital.
There were less than five youth cases at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit (NCSTU) for girls.
There were no staff cases in the unit and no cases in the NCSTU boys unit.