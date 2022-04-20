The Department of Health added 1,247 new cases on Wednesday as the number of cases of the coronavirus continues to rise nationally and across Pennsylvania.
Locally, there were 17 new cases, the largest one-day increase since March 11. In the Valley, there were eight cases in both Northumberland and Union counties and one in Montour. There have been no new cases in Snyder County for four days.
All four Valley counties have low community levels of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Bucknell University is reporting four positive tests on campus this week after 11 were recorded last week. There are five active cases on campus and six students are in isolation.
Pennsylvania infections have increased 42 percent, deaths are up 8 percent and hospitalizations are up 3 percent over the last week, according to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University. Nationally, the number of cases was up 31 percent, while deaths were down 8 percent.
Nationally, hospitalizations were down 1 percent in the last week.
Pennsylvania's rolling seven-day average of new cases now sits at 1,328, the highest total since Feb. 26.
The DOH added 11 deaths on Wednesday. There were local deaths, according to DOH reports.
Sixty-four of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties had low levels of COVID-19 — including all four in the Valley — according to the latest data from the CDC updated on Friday. For the sixth week in a row, there were no counties in Pennsylvania registering high levels of COVID-19; Susquehanna, Sullivan and Bradford counties have medium levels. Nationally, there were 14 counties with high levels of COVID, 175 with medium and 3,035 with low.
The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
The CDC reported Wednesday that 77.5 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 68 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated. On Tuesday, the state surpassed more than 19 million doses of a COVID vaccine administered.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Wednesday, there were 5065 COVID hospitalizations statewide, up six from Tuesday's report. It marked the eighth time in 10 days the number of COVID patients hospitalized statewide increased, including four in a row.
There were 62 patients in intensive care units (ICUs), up one, and 38 were breathing using ventilators, up three.
There were 14 patients hospitalized locally, level with Tuesday's report. There were 12 patients at Geisinger in Danville, one at Geisinger Shamokin and one at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.
Two patients at Geisinger’s main campus and the patient at Shamokin were being treated in the ICU.
State facilities, prisons
As of Wednesday morning, the Department of Human Services reported at least one case among employees at the Selinsgrove Center. The state does not release specific totals if there are fewer than five cases.
There were no active cases at Danville State Hospital, or either of the male or female units at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there were also no active cases, according to the state Department of Corrections. Statewide, there were seven inmate cases and another 20 staff cases, down one staff case. Statewide, four prison have inmate cases, and 13 have staff cases.
Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood were at Level 1 operational levels of COVID mitigation, the lowest level of modifications in the federal Bureau of Prisons’ mitigation plans.
It means prisons have resumed normal operations while inmates and staffers wear masks indoors. There were no cases at any of the Valley’s federal prisons.
As of Wednesday, there were 55 federal prisons nationally at Level 1 (the lowest), 25 were at Level 2 and 18 were at Level 3, all even with Tuesday's report.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.