Snyder County, which has had 38 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, is one of seven Pennsylvania counties no longer registering high community spread according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Sixty-one of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties are still seeing high community transmission of the disease on Friday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days. Snyder, Lehigh, Warren, Delaware and Philadelphia counties are now seeing substantial community spread. Sullivan County is seeing moderate growth.
The CDC reported 81.78 percent of counties nationwide were showing high levels of transmission. The CDC reports 1.49 percent — 48 counties nationwide — were showing low levels.
Forty-six of 50 states were still seeing high levels of community transmission. Washington State is seeing moderate levels of transmission, while Nevada, Maryland and Ohio are seeing substantial transmission.
Bucknell University has had 62 positive tests on campus this week, the highest total during the spring semester. Over the previous two weeks, the university registered 57 total positive cases. The university is reporting 49 students are in isolation.
On Friday, the state Department of Health registered 1,583 new cases, the 15th consecutive day with fewer than 5,000 new cases. The state’s rolling seven-day average of new cases sits at 2,006, the lowest since mid-August. Only once in the last 12 days has the state recorded more than 4,000 new cases in a single day.
Over the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins and the CDC, Pennsylvania has seen a 31 percent drop in cases, a 16 percent drop in deaths and a 20 percent drop in hospitalizations.
In the Valley, there were 47 cases added on Friday, including 18 in Union County, 17 in Montour, eight in Northumberland and four in Snyder.
State Health officials added 79 deaths to the total on Friday. There were four deaths in the Valley — 11 over the past three days — including two in Northumberland and two in Union counties.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Friday, there were 1,573 hospitalizations statewide, down 47 from Thursday's report. It is the fewest number of COVID patients in Pennsylvania hospitals since Aug. 25, 2021.
Statewide, there were 282 in intensive care units (ICUs), down three, and 177 were breathing using ventilators, down 14.
There were 78 patients hospitalized locally on Friday, level with previous days' reports. There were 63 patients at Geisinger in Danville, three at Geisinger-Shamokin and 12 at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 19 patients in the ICU and 13 on a ventilator.
Of Evangelical’s 12 COVID patients, eight were not fully vaccinated, along with two of three in the ICU. Across Geisinger’s system of the 127 COVID patients, 96 were not fully vaccinated, along with 21 of 28 in the ICU and 15 of 19 on ventilators.
Evangelical announced Wednesday it would be permanently closing its testing site at 11 a.m. Friday due to a reduced number of people using the facility. Patents seeking COVID-19 testing should contact their primary care provider or secure a home test kit.
Prisons, state facilities
As of Friday, there were fewer than five cases among those receiving services and 18 among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center, down 33 staff cases since previous reports. At Danville State Hospital, there were no active infections each among those receiving services and among staff members, according to the state Department of Human Services.
There were four inmate cases and three staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC), level with recent reports. Statewide, there were 145 inmate cases and another 79 staff cases, both down more than 10 from Thursday.
At the federal prison system in Union County, Allenwood’s three locations had six combined cases on Friday: Two staff cases at the low-security unit, three inmate cases at the medium-security facility and one staff case at USP-Allenwood. There were six inmate cases and 15 staff infections at USP-Lewisburg, down nine staff cases. The report was provided by the federal Bureau of Prisons.