COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped again on Wednesday and the state Department of Health reported more than 10,000 new COVID cases statewide in three days of reporting.
After not issuing daily reports on Monday or Tuesday, state Health officials recorded 10,245 new cases Wednesday, including 209 in the Valley. Across the region, there were also seven new deaths linked to the coronavirus, and 257 statewide this week.
Since the state last updated county-by-county data on Sunday, two residents in Montour, Northumberland and Union counties have died, along with one Snyder County resident. Forty-two Valley residents have died due to complications from COVID since Oct. 1.
Over the past three days, there have also been 103 new COVID cases in Northumberland County, 51 in Union, 40 in Snyder and 15 in Montour.
Sixty-five of 67 Pennsylvania counties reported high levels of community transmission of COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which means they were all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days. Sullivan and Montgomery counties are seeing substantial growth in the latest CDC data.
Nationwide, 73.68 percent of counties have high transmission rates. The CDC reported that 1.86 percent of counties nationwide are reporting low transmission.
In Pennsylvania, 72 percent of residents age 18 or older are fully vaccinated and local facilities are now scheduled smaller doses of the COVID vaccine for children ages 5-11. DOH officials report more than 14 million vaccine doses have been administered, including 786,484 boosters.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Wednesday, 2,613 patients are hospitalized with COVID symptoms in hospitals across Pennsylvania, down 26 from Tuesday. It is the lowest total since Sept. 24.
Of those hospitalized statewide, 624 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), down six, and 364 were being treated on ventilators, down three.
According to data provided by the state, there were 113 patients undergoing treatment in Valley medical facilities for COVID-19 on Wednesday, up three from Tuesday. There were 23 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, eight at Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg, and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 15 on ventilators, up one, and Evangelical was treating two.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 73 COVID-19 positive patients. There were 29 patients at Evangelical and 11 at Geisinger-Shamokin. Of Evangelical’s 29 patients, 20 were not fully vaccinated, including six of eight in the ICU and both of ventilators.
Prisons, state facilities
The federal Bureau of Prisons announced just two active cases are still at the low-security unit in Allenwood, down 22 from Tuesday's report. There is one active staff case and one inmate case. There is also an active inmate case at the medium-security location.
There are 4 active COVID-19 cases at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township. There were 101 staff cases statewide, including 17 at SCI Cambria. There were 39 active inmate cases statewide — up three — none at Coal Township.
The state Department of Human Services (DHS) reports an increase of three active cases among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center. There were less than five cases among persons receiving services and 11 staff cases. The DHS does not specify numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying patients.
There were fewer staff cases at Danville State Hospital and no resident cases. There were less than five youth cases at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit (NCSTU) for girls. There were no staff cases in the unit and no cases in the NCSTU boys unit.