The state Department of Health registered the largest one-day increase in COVID-related deaths in more than a month on Saturday and the state recorded more than 11,000 new cases for the second day in a row.
Five Valley residents also died due to COVID, state data showed on Saturday.
State Health officials 11,052 new cases, the first time in 11 months there have been at least 10,000 cases in consecutive days. There were four consecutive days with at least 10,000 new cases from Dec. 10-13, 2020. There were also consecutive days with 10,000 cases on Jan 8-9, 2021.
The highest one-day increase in new cases was registered Dec. 5, 2020, when DOH officials recorded 12,884 new cases.
The state’s rolling seven-day average of new cases stands at 7,786.
State Health officials also reported 156 new COVID-related deaths, the fourth time this week with more than 100 deaths and the highest total in more than a month. That total includes three recorded deaths in Union County and one each in Montour and Northumberland counties.
In the Valley, there were 140 new infections, the 11th time in 13 days with more than 100 cases. There were 69 new cases in Northumberland County, 31 in Union County, 28 in Union and 12 in Montour County. There have been at least 100 new cases in the Valley in each of the past five days.
To date, 753 Valley residents have died of COVID-19 and there have been 32,902 infections in the Valley.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Saturday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nationwide, 79.8 percent of counties are showing high levels of transmission, up one percent from Friday, and 1.61 percent are showing low levels.
Hospitalizations
Health officials reported three new hospitalizations Saturday, the 19th time in 20 days there has been an increase in hospitalizations statewide. The DOH reported 4,505 Pennsylvania residents were being treated at hospitals. Of those patients hospitalized statewide, 964 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up 24, and 544 — down 16 — were on ventilators.
There were 128 patients at Geisinger in Danville, 24 at Geisinger in Shamokin — down two — and 45 at Evangelical Community Hospital, down one for the second day in a row.
There were 37 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, 12 at Evangelical Community Hospital — up one — and five at Geisinger-Shamokin, down one.
Geisinger’s Danville location was treating 21 on ventilators, while Evangelical has eight.
Of Evangelical’s 45 hospitalized COVID patients, 34 were not fully vaccinated, hospital officials said. Nine of the 11 patients in the ICU were not fully vaccinated as were six of eight patients on ventilators.
Prisons, state facilities
COVID-19 infections at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township dropped for the fourth day in a row on Saturday.
There were 36 inmate cases — level with Friday's report — and 13 staff cases — down four — according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 296 inmate cases — up 12 — and 249 staff cases, down 22.
At the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there were no active cases after the federal Bureau of Prisons cleared both inmate cases in the federal data since last week. There was one staff case at USP Allenwood, along with the 12 inmate cases, down two. At the nearby low-security unit, there were two staff and two inmate cases, along with one inmate case at the medium-security unit. All numbers at federal prisons were level with Friday's reports.
There were six staff cases and no client cases at the Danville State Hospital, according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS). The Selinsgrove State Center was also reporting five active staff cases. There were no changes in the most recent data at either facility.