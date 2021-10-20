Three of four Valley counties reported at least one COVID-related death in the latest data released from the state Department of Health on Wednesday.
State Health officials registered 134 deaths Wednesday, the fifth time in nine days with at least 100 deaths. In the Valley, two Northumberland County residents and one resident in both Montour and Union counties died due to complications from COVID-19.
So far in October, 1,284 Pennsylvania residents have died from the coronavirus. State data show 1,165 died in September.
Across Pennsylvania, the DOH recorded 3,584 new cases on Wednesday, the second consecutive day with at least 3,000 cases.
Locally, there were 85 new cases in the four Valley counties, including 40 in Northumberland County, 24 in Union, 13 in Snyder and eight in Montour.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania were still reporting high levels of community transmission of COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which means they were all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days. Nationwide, 84.7 percent of counties have high transmission rates.
Eight reported at least 100 new cases on Wednesday and all 67 counties reported at least one new case.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Wednesday, there were 2,956 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, down 69 from Tuesday. The number patients hospitalized locally did increase in Wednesday's report.
Of those hospitalized, 678 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), down 16, and 398 were being treated on ventilators, up five.
According to data provided by the state, there were 99 patients undergoing treatment in Valley medical facilities for COVID-19 on Wednesday, up five in one day and 12 over the past two days. There were 21 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, eight at Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg, and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 16 on ventilators, up three, and Evangelical was treating four, up two from Wednesday.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 59 COVID-19 positive patients. There were 33 patients at Evangelical and seven at Geisinger-Shamokin.
At Evangelical, 25 of 33 patients hospitalized were not vaccinated, while five of eight in the ICU were not vaccinated. All four of the patients Evangelical is treating on ventilators are unvaccinated, hospital officials said.
Prisons, state facilities
The number of active cases at state and federal prisons in the Valley, or state-operated facilities and the number of cases at Selinsgrove Center continued to drop on Wednesday.
There were four active staff cases at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township as of Wednesday, down four. There were 93 staff cases statewide. There were 71 active inmate cases statewide, but none at Coal Township.
There were seven active cases at federal prisons in Union County, including three inmate cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. At the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood and the medium-security unit, there were two cases, one staffer and one inmate. There were no cases at USP Lewisburg.
The state Department of Human Services (DHS) was still reporting eight active cases among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center on Wednesday. There were less than five cases among persons receiving services. The DHS does not specify numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying patients.
There were six staff cases and less than five client cases at Danville State Hospital for the eighth consecutive day.
There were less than five youth cases at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit (NCSTU) for girls. There were no staff cases in the unit and no cases in the NCSTU boys unit.