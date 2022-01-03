The state Department of Health recorded more than 17,000 new COVID cases for the sixth day in a row on Monday and hospitalizations linked to the coronavirus increased by more than 200.
State Health officials added 17,390 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the fourth day in a row the new case count fell since a record 23,368 on Friday. Monday's total is the sixth-highest since the pandemic began in March 2020.
The state's seven-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 18,517, the highest of the pandemic and more than 10,000 cases higher than it was on Dec. 24.
The Valley recorded 170 new infections on Monday, the seventh consecutive day with at least 100 new cases and the 29th time since Dec. 1 to reach that mark. There have been 473 cases so far in January, more than 157 per day locally.
There were 100 new infections in Northumberland County, 37 in Union County, 19 in Montour and 14 in Snyder on Monday. It was the fourth time in five days Northumberland County reported at least 100 new cases.
Statewide, there were 84 deaths linked to COVID-19, including three in the Valley, two in Northumberland County and one in Snyder.
On Friday, the state surpassed 17 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered, including 2.4 million booster shots. State data show 165,888 children ages 5-11 are now fully vaccinated after becoming eligible for shots in November.
According to the CDC, 74.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Hospitalizations
According to the DOH’s data report late Sunday, 5,629 patients were hospitalized statewide for treatment of COVID-19, an increase of 216.
Since Dec. 27, the number of hospitalized Pennsylvanians has increased by 1,270.
The number of patients being treated with severe symptoms also increased — there were 1,004 in intensive care units (ICUs), up two from the Sunday report — and 606 were breathing using ventilators, down a dozen.
There were 196 patients hospitalized locally, up 16 from previous reports.
There were 132 patients at Geisinger in Danville — up 14 from previous reports — 19 at Geisinger-Shamokin and 45 at Evangelical Community Hospital. Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 47 patients in the ICU — up five and 29 on a ventilator. Shamokin had six in the ICU/
At Evangelical, there were five patients in the ICU and one on a ventilator. The hospital is reporting 30 of 45 patients hospitalized are not fully vaccinated, along with four of five in the ICU and the patient being treated on a ventilator.
Prisons, state facilities
There were 158 active COVID cases in federal prisons in Union County — up one from weekend reports — after the federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) reported significant spikes at two prisons last week.
BOP officials reported 110 active inmate cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood, 34 at the medium-security unit and one new inmate case at the low-security facility. There was also one staff case at both USP Allenwood and USP Lewisburg, along with two staff cases at the low-security unit. There were also nine inmate cases at USP-Lewisburg.
There were three inmate cases and 10 staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC), both level with previous reports. Statewide, there were 140 inmate cases and 245 staff cases, also the same numbers as reported since late last week.
There were 12 staff cases and fewer than five client cases at the Selinsgrove State Center along with fewer than five staff cases at Danville State Hospital and no cases at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit — either the boys or girls facilities, according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS). DHS does not report case numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying individuals. All COVID infection data at the state facilities were the same as reported Saturday.