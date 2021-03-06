The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,489 new COVID-19 cases, marking the sixth time in seven days the state reported less than 3,000.
Today is the 22nd consecutive day with less than 4,000 or more new infections statewide.
The state also reported 55 deaths, the 17th consecutive day with fewer than 100.
Over the holiday coronavirus surge, there were 12,884 new infections on Dec. 5 and 403 new deaths on Jan. 20.
Two more Valley residents died from the virus, one each in Northumberland and Union counties. Since Feb. 28 there have been three deaths in the Valley from the virus.
There were 28 new infections in Valley counties, 11 in Northumberland County, 10 in Snyder, eight in Union and Montour County’s total decreased by one. The state has been reconciling address form data which has led to decreases for some counties with medical facilities.
The positive test rate statewide fell to 5.7 percent this week, the 12th week in a row it has dropped. State health officials estimate 91 percent of residents who have tested positive since last March have recovered.
State health officials announced that 41,025 residents received the second dose of their vaccine on Friday and 97,479 people received vaccinations on Friday, breaking a string of two consecutive days with more than 100,000 vaccinations. As of Friday morning, 1,965,745 residents have received a first dose, while 909,174 people are fully vaccinated.
On campus
On Saturday morning, the Bucknell University COVID-19 dashboard showed 24 active infections, including 21 among students. On Friday those figures were 32 and 30. The school reports 62 students are in isolation, two more students than reported Friday.
Susquehanna University did not update its dashboard on Saturday. On Friday, the school reported 31 active cases on campus, up one from Thursday, including 30 students. Since the semester began, there have been 71 total cases at SU, including 60 students.
Nursing homes
As of noon Saturday, there have been 2,067 cases at 35 locations across the Valley. There were no new cases or deaths reported in Valley long-term care facilities in Saturday’s report. Of the Valley's 546 total deaths linked to COVID-19, 310 have been at nursing homes.
The state does not indicate how many cases are active at long-term care facilities, just the number of cases since the pandemic began last March.
In Montour County, there have been 284 resident and 69 staff cases at six locations. There have been 39 deaths at the facilities.
In Northumberland County, 20 facilities have combined for 1,000 resident cases and 245 staff cases. There have been 208 combined deaths.
In Snyder County, there have been 132 resident cases and 34 staffers at two locations. There have been 20 combined deaths at the two facilities.
In Union County, 254 resident cases, and 49 staff cases have been confirmed — along with 43 total deaths — at seven nursing homes.
Prisons and state centers
There are five active inmate cases, all asymptomatic, at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township, according to the Department of Corrections’ COVID tracker, which updates daily. There are also 13 cases among staff members. Both figures are down from Friday’s report, which showed six inmate and 13 staff cases. No inmates or employees have died at the facility due to complications from the virus.
There are 31 active cases at United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, down five from Friday’s report. Nineteen of the cases are among staff members. To date, no inmate or staff member has died due to complications from the virus.
There are two inmate cases and no cases among staff members at the Allenwood low-security site. At USP-Allenwood, there are two active inmate infections and three cases among employees. To date, one inmate from the USP facility has died from the disease. Active case numbers from the low-security and USP sites remained unchanged from Friday’s report. At Allenwood’s medium security facility, where outbreaks have sickened 603 people over the course of the pandemic, there are no active cases.
At the state-run Selinsgrove Center, there are eight active infections among people receiving services and less than five cases among employees. If cases are less than five, the state does not provide the specific number.
There are no active cases at the Danville State Hospital.