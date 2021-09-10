Forty-nine of the state’s 67 counties saw more cases in the seven-day window that ended Friday than the preceding week according to the Department of Health. Statewide, there were 19,380 new cases, up from 18,226 the week before.
Nationally, the CDC reports that 93.54 percent of counties are reporting high transmission rates — considered more than 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past week — a decrease of more than half a percent. Less than 2.3 percent of counties in the United States (73 of 3,219) have low transmission rates (fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents). In Pennsylvania, 66 of 67 counties have high transmission rates with Forest County seeing substantial growth.
Statewide, the positive test rate increased to 9.1 percent, the highest since April 16.
Northumberland County had fewer cases in the week ending Friday than the preceding week, while the other three counties all saw increases in new cases, incidence rates and positive test rates.
In Northumberland County, there were 207 new cases in the past week, down from 224 the previous week. The positive test rate dropped to 11 percent, down from 12.9 percent. Northumberland is one of 23 counties — including Union County — with a transmission rate of greater than 200 new cases per 100,000 residents.
In Montour County, there were 19 more cases this week than last week (34 from 24) and its positive test rate increased from 5.4 percent to 5.6 percent. The county’s positive test rate is the lowest in the entire state.
Snyder County had six more cases this week than the previous week (53 from 47), while its positive test rate increased from 7.4 percent to 7.9 percent.
In Union County, new COVID cases more than doubled over the course of the last week, from 58 to 118 this week. The county's incidence rate of 262.7 cases per 100,000 residents is the seventh highest in the state this week. The county's positive test rate also increased from 5.7 to 9.2 percent.
State Health officials stopped releasing updates on the Early Warning Dashboard at the end of June. At that point, all four Valley counties had low rates of community transmission.