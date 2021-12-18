There were eight new COVID-related deaths in the Valley recorded on Saturday by the state Department of Health, including the second time this week six Northumberland County residents have died in a single day.
Statewide, Department of Health officials recorded 195 deaths from the coronavirus, the fourth time in five days with at least 100.
State Health officials registered 8,873 new cases on Saturday statewide. The state’s seven-day rolling average now stands at 7,668, the fifth day in a row the rolling average has dropped.
In December, there have been 1,857 COVID-related deaths statewide, about 109 per day. There were about 65 deaths a day throughout November and 66 a day in October according to state data.
In the Valley, there were six more deaths in Northumberland County and two in Montour County, pushing the Valley's total to 53 this month. There have been 23 deaths in Northumberland County this month, 14 in Union, eight in Snyder and six in Montour.
On Saturday, the DOH recorded here were 126 new cases, the 11th time in 12 days with at least 100 cases. State Health officials recorded 66 new cases in Northumberland County, 34 in Snyder, 22 in Union and nine in Montour.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Saturday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nationwide, 77.34 percent of counties were showing high levels of transmission down 2.45 percent from Thursday, and 1.74 percent were showing low levels.
Five counties — Philadelphia (637), Allegheny (598), York (481), Montgomery (461) and Bucks (445) — had at least 400 new cases in the latest report on Saturday.
There have been 16.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Pennsylvania, including 2 million booster shots.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Saturday, the state Department of Health reported 4,593 Pennsylvania residents were being treated at hospitals, down 17 from previous reports. It marked the third time in four days the total has dropped. Statewide, there are 930 patients being treated on in intensive care units and 579 on ventilators.
There were 131 patients at Geisinger in Danville, 22 at Geisinger in Shamokin and 47 at Evangelical Community Hospital, up one.
There were 40 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, 13 at Evangelical Community Hospital, and five at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was treating 35 on ventilators while Evangelical has seven.
Among patients at Evangelical on Friday, 36 of 46 hospitalized were not fully vaccinated, as were 12 of 13 in the ICU and all seven on ventilators.
Systemwide at Geisinger’s facilities, 289 of 336 patients hospitalized, 66 of 75 being treated in the ICU and 57 of 61 on ventilators are not fully vaccinated, hospital officials said Friday.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Geisinger will again limit inpatient visitors beginning Monday as a response to increases in COVID cases.
In an announcement sent out Friday afternoon, system officials said “Effective, Monday, Dec. 20, one visitor is permitted per hospitalized adult patient. Other family members, friends and general visitors will not be permitted at this time.”
Prisons, state facilities
There were seven inmate cases — down two — and 10 staff cases — down five — at SCI Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 169 inmate cases and 232 staff cases — down five on Saturday.
At the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there were no active cases after the federal Bureau of Prisons cleared both inmate cases in the federal data over the past two weeks. There was one staff case at USP Allenwood, along with 51 inmate cases and one staff case. At the nearby low-security unit, there were two staff cases, and five inmate cases at the medium-security unit. All federal prison data is the same as Friday's data.
There were active cases at the Danville State Hospital, but fewer than five staffers and those receiving treatment, according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS). The Selinsgrove State Center was also reporting 14 active staff cases.