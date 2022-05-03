Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have increased by more than 100 patients over the past three days statewide and the state Department of Health recorded more than 2,000 new cases of the coronavirus for the fifth time in a week on Tuesday.
The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases increased again to 2,069 after DOH recorded 2,134 cases on Tuesday. It is the highest average since Feb. 25. On March 31, the state was averaging 585 cases in the previous seven days.
After consecutive days with one COVID-linked death reported statewide, the DOH added 34 to the state's total on Tuesday, including one each in Northumberland and Snyder counties. They were the first local deaths in nearly two weeks.
There were 21 new infections among Valley residents, including a dozen new cases in Northumberland County. There were also four in Union County, three in Montour and two in Snyder.
All four Valley counties continued to have low community levels of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and its latest data released Friday.
Pennsylvania infections increased 27 percent, deaths were down 41 percent and hospitalizations were up 18 percent over the last week, according to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University. Nationally, the number of cases was up by 23 percent, while deaths were down 14 percent.
Nationally, hospitalizations were up 4 percent in the last week.
Sixty-four of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties had low levels of COVID-19 — including all four in the Valley — according to the latest data from the CDC which is updated on Fridays. Sullivan, Susquehanna and Bradford all have high levels. Nationally, there were 56 counties with high levels of COVID, 258 with medium and 2,910 with low. Across the U.S., more than 90 percent of counties had low COVID-19 levels.
The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
The CDC reported Tuesday that 77.9 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 68.4 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Tuesday, there were 731 COVID hospitalizations statewide, up 49 in one day and more than 100 over the previous three days. It was the seventh time in eight days the number had increased statewide.
There were 84 patients in intensive care units (ICUs), up two, and 41 were breathing using ventilators, up eight.
There were 21 patients hospitalized locally, the first time since April 1 there were more than 20 local COVID patients. There were 17 patients at Geisinger in Danville — up four — and two at Geisinger-Shamokin and Evangelical Community Hospital.
Three COVID patients at Geisinger’s main campus were being treated in the ICU, and two were on a ventilator.
State facilities, prisons
There were 28 active inmate cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) at Allenwood on Tuesday, the same number reported since Saturday. There were no staff cases at the facility and no active cases at two other Allenwood federal prison facilities or at USP Lewisburg.
Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood were at Level 3 operational levels of COVID mitigation. As of Tuesday, there were 40 federal prisons nationally at Level 1 (the lowest), 28 were at Level 2 and 30 were at Level 3.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
There are 17 new COVID cases at the Danville State Hospital, according to the Department of Human Services (DHS). As of Tuesday, there are seven cases among clients and 10 staff cases. There are also at least one resident and staff case at the Selinsgrove Center, new from Monday. There were no active cases either of the male or female units at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, according to DHS.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there were also no active cases, according to the state Department of Corrections. Statewide, there were 23 inmate cases — including 14 at SCI-Cambria — and another 33 staff cases. Statewide, four prisons had inmate cases, and 13 had staff cases.