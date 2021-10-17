There were 70 more COVID-19 cases registered in the Valley on Sunday by the Department of Health, the 26th consecutive day with at least 50 new cases in the four-county region.
Statewide, DOH officials recorded 3,821 new cases in its latest data release. There have been more than 1.5 million cases in Pennsylvania since the pandemic began 19 months ago.
In the Valley, there were 44 cases in Northumberland County, 10 in Snyder, seven in Union and nine in Montour. It was the first time in five days Montour County did not report at least 10 new cases, and the first time in 26 days for Union County. Northumberland County has reported at least 20 new cases for five consecutive days.
There were no deaths reported over the weekend, as was the case a week ago. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, 34,018 Pennsylvania residents have died due to complications from COVID, including 661 in the Valley.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania are reporting high levels of community transmission of COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which means they are all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days. Nationwide, 85.3 percent of counties have high transmission rates, down more than 5 percent since Friday.
According to state data, nearly 13.3 million COVID vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania and more than 70 percent of residents 18 and older are fully vaccinated, including 88,346 in the Valley.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Sunday, there were 2,961 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, down 17. It was the third time in four days hospitalizations have decreased statewide.
Of those hospitalized, 678 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), down four, and 388 were being treated on ventilators, down one.
According to data provided by the state, there were 95 patients undergoing treatment in Valley medical facilities for COVID-19 on Sunday. There were 19 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, eight at Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg, and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating five on ventilators. Evangelical was treating one patient on a ventilator.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 51 COVID-19 positive patients. There were 36 patients at Evangelical and eight at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Prisons, state facilities
There were eight active staff cases at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township as of Sunday. There were 98 staff cases statewide. There were 78 active inmate cases statewide, but none at Coal Township.
There were seven active cases at federal prisons in Union County, including three inmate cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood and one staff case at the medium-security prison, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. At the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood, there were three cases, two staffers and one inmate. There were no cases at USP Lewisburg.
The state Department of Human Services (DHS) was still reporting 13 active cases among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center on Sunday. There were less than five cases among persons receiving services. The DHS does not specify numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying patients.
There were six staff cases and less than five client cases at Danville State Hospital for the sixth consecutive day on Sunday.
There were less than five youth cases at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit (NCSTU) for girls on Sunday. There were no staff cases in the unit and no cases in the NCSTU boys unit.