Pennsylvania registered more than 300 COVID-19 deaths for the second day in a row on Thursday — the first time that has happened during the pandemic — along with another 8,992 new cases.
Statewide there were 306 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, including 15 in the Valley. There were 11 deaths in Northumberland County, three in Union, and one in Snyder.
Locally there were 244 new COVID cases in the Valley on Thursday according to the Department of Health. There were 90 new cases in Montour County, 82 in Northumberland, 41 in Union and 31 in Snyder. There were 30 counties with at least 100 new cases.
The number of hospitalizations dropped statewide and in the region's three hospitals.
As of noon Thursday, 5,667 state residents were hospitalized — down 285 — including 1,205 residents being treated in intensive care units, a one-day increase of 27. There are also 692 residents being treated on ventilators, up 11 from Thursday.
Locally, there were 246 patients in three hospitals, a decrease of eight.
At Geisinger in Danville, there were 173 patients — down eight — with 39- of them in the ICU and 26 on ventilators. There were nine adult ICU beds available.
Geisinger in Shamokin had 14 patients hospitalized, an increase of three. Three patients are being treated in the ICU and no COVID-19 patients were on ventilators. The facility had no open adult ICU beds.
Evangelical Community Hospital reported 59 hospitalizations with 11 patients in the ICU and five on a ventilator. It has four ICU beds open.
State officials also announced 115,291 doses of COVID-19 have been administered as of Thursday morning, a one-day increase of 19,246
According to a new state virus tracking dashboard, 3,707 have been vaccinated, an increase of 750 in one day. 1,431 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Montour County, 1,175 in Northumberland, 769 in Union and 332 in Snyder County
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 18 – Dec. 24 stood at 15.1%.
Prisons
There are 314 active cases at four federal prison facilities in Union County, up 45 from Wednesday. At the low-security unit in Allenwood, there were 66 active cases including 57 inmates and nine staffers. At Allenwood’s medium-security unit, there were 158 cases, 136 inmates — up 46 overnight — and 22 staffers. The Federal Bureau of Prisons reported 15 active staff cases at USP-Allenwood.
At USP-Lewisburg, there were 75 active cases — 54 active inmate cases and 21 staff cases.
Case counts also decreased at state prisons. There were 2,031 active cases. At SCI-Coal Township active there are 24 active cases. There were 17 inmate cases and seven staff cases.
There were 70 active cases at the Selinsgrove Center, and the facility has had 163 total cases. There were 14 residents and 56 staffers with active COVID-19 cases. The Danville State Hospital reported 37 cases, including 27 residents.
At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit's boys facility in Montour County, there are also six active cases.
Nursing homes
Of the Valley’s 10,794 cases, 1,543 have been linked to long-term care facilities in the region, including 30 new cases on Thursday. There were 19 new cases in Montour County and eight in Union.
The Emmanuel Center for Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Montour County had 21 active resident cases and 20 active staff cases. There have been 141 total cases at the facility, according to the center’s report on Wednesday. The state’s facility-specific database showed nine deaths at the facility. There were also three positive cases at Maria Joseph Manor in Danville.
At RiverWoods in Lewisburg, there were 33 active cases (27 residents) as of Thursday morning. There were six active staff cases and 103 people — 95 residents and eight staffers — were in quarantine or isolation. The facility reports eight residents have died.
In Northumberland County, 16 facilities have combined for 1,014 cases (811 residents and 203 staffers) along with 156 deaths. Snyder County has had 138 cases (110 residents, 28 staffers) and 19 deaths at two facilities. In Montour County, there have been 213 cases (168 residents, 45 staffers) and 12 deaths at five locations. There have been 178 cases (149 residents, 29 staffers) and 14 deaths at seven 811 County facilities.