Valley hospitals are treating more COVID-19 patients than at any time since late January while the number of new coronavirus cases registered by the state Department of Health dipped to 4,255 on Monday.
The most recent increase falls in line with lower totals reported on Mondays statewide. The only days with fewer than 6,000 new cases in December have been Monday, Dec. 6, Monday, Dec. 13 and Monday, Dec. 20.
There were also 20 new deaths reported for the second consecutive day. State death totals have also trended lower on Sundays and Mondays. The 20 new deaths pushed the total this month to 1,997, 30 more than were reported in all of November, making December 2021 the seventh-deadliest month of the now 22-month pandemic.
There were two new COVID-related deaths in the Valley recorded on Sunday by the state Department of Health, both in Northumberland County. Twenty-five Northumberland County residents have died so far this month.
On Monday, the DOH reported there were 61 new Valley cases, the lowest total since last Monday. The total included 27 new cases in Northumberland County, 17 in Snyder, 11 in Union and six in Montour.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Monday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nationwide, 78.06 percent of counties were showing high levels of transmission and 2.11 percent were showing low levels.
There have been 16.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Pennsylvania, including 2.1 million booster shots.
Hospitalizations
The state has not updated its COVID hospitalization data as of 11 a.m. Monday.
Among patients at Evangelical on Monday, 40 of 52 hospitalized were not fully vaccinated, as were 12 of 13 in the ICU and all eight on ventilators.
Systemwide at Geisinger’s facilities, 289 of 336 patients hospitalized, 66 of 75 being treated in the ICU and 57 of 61 on ventilators are not fully vaccinated, hospital officials said Monday.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Prisons, state facilities
There were seven inmate cases and 10 staff cases — both the same since Saturday — at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 169 inmate cases and 232 staff cases.
At the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there were no active cases after the federal Bureau of Prisons cleared both inmate cases in the federal data over the past two weeks. There were 51 inmate cases and one staff case at USP Allenwood. At the nearby low-security unit, there were two staff cases. There are five inmate cases at the medium-security unit in Allenwood.
There were active cases at the Danville State Hospital, but fewer than five among both staffers and those receiving treatment, according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS). The DHS does not provide specific numbers fewer than five to avoid identifying clients. The Selinsgrove State Center was also reporting 14 active staff cases and no client cases for at least the second consecutive day.