Pennsylvania Health officials registered 111 COVID-related deaths on Wednesday — the highest total statewide since mid-February — including four deaths of Valley residents.
The Department of Health announced 5,058 new COVID-19 cases across the state in its latest data report, the fourth day in a row with at least 4,000 new cases.
Locally, there were 92 cases with all four counties reporting at least a dozen cases Wednesday. Northumberland County had 50 more cases, Union and 18 and Montour and Snyder both had 12.
There were four deaths in the Valley linked to COVID, including two in Northumberland County and one each in Montour and Snyder counties. Northumberland County has reported 20 deaths in the last 22 days, including nine in the past week.
Sixty-six of 67 counties in Pennsylvania have high levels of community transmission of COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which means they are all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days. Sullivan County has substantial growth, according to the CDC.
All 67 counties reported at least one new case on Wednesday with 17 reporting at least 100 new cases. Allegheny County registered 471 cases.
According to state data, more than 12.9 million COVID vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania and 69.1 percent of residents 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
On campus
Bucknell University is reporting eight active cases — four students and four staffers — in Wednesday's update of its COVID dashboard. The university updates on Wednesdays and Fridays.
The university reports 94.3 percent of the campus community is vaccinated and one student remains in isolation.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Tuesday, there were 2,891 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, up nine from Tuesday.
Of those hospitalized, 675 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs) — down seventh — and 386 were being treated on ventilators, down 2.
Among 116 patients undergoing treatment in Valley medical facilities for COVID-19 — up eight from Tuesday— there were 21 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, 10 at Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg, and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 12 patients on ventilators. Evangelical is treating one patient on a ventilator.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 68 COVID-19 positive patients. There were 38 patients at Evangelical — up four — and 10 at Geisinger-Shamokin, an increase of three since Tuesday.
According to Evangelical hospital, 27 of the 38 patients hospitalized were unvaccinated, including nine of 10 being treated in the ICU and the patient on a ventilator.
Prisons, state facilities
There were nine active cases at federal prisons in Union County — down one from Tuesday — including four inmate cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood. There were no cases at USP-Lewisburg and no new cases from the weekend report on Monday.
The state Department of Human Services was still reporting 18 active cases among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center on Wednesday.
There were six staff cases and less than five client cases at Danville State Hospital.