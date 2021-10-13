State Health officials registered more than 5,000 new COVID cases and 170 deaths on Wednesday, giving the state more than 300 deaths linked to the virus over the past two days.
The Department of Health recorded 5,012 new cases, the highest total in five days, including 106 in the Valley.
Northumberland County posted 51 new cases, while Montour County had 20 new cases. It is the largest one-day increase in Montour County since Feb. 15. There were 19 new cases in Union County on Wednesday and 16 in Snyder.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have high levels of community transmission of COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which means they are all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days. Seventeen counties reported at least 100 new cases on Wednesday.
According to state data, more than 13.1 million COVID vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania and 69.7 percent of residents 18 and older are fully vaccinated, including 88,147 in the Valley.
There were no deaths in the Valley linked to COVID on Wednesday. There have been 829 deaths in the first 13 days of the month statewide. There were 670 in all of October 2020.
Bucknell University is reporting 10 total cases on campus in its dashboard updated Wednesday morning. Four of the cases are among students — one is in isolation — and six are staff members. The university reports 97.5 percent of students are vaccinated and 94.3 percent of the campus community is vaccinated.
Of the Valley’s cases since March 2020, 2,314 of them have been tied to long-term care facilities. In Wednesday's update, there are five new resident cases in Montour County and one staff case, along with two new staff cases in Union County
Hospitalizations
As of noon Wednesday, there were 3,031 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, up 31.
Of those hospitalized, 678 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up two, and 362 were being treated on ventilators, down eight.
According to data provided by the state, there were 119 patients undergoing treatment in Valley medical facilities for COVID-19 on Wednesday, up two. There were 20 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, eight at Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg, and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 13 on ventilators. Evangelical was treating two patients on ventilators.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 72 COVID-19 positive patients. There were 35 patients at Evangelical — up two — and 12 at Geisinger-Shamokin.
At Evangelical, 27 of 35 hospitalized patients are unvaccinated along with seven of eight being treated on ventilators.
Prisons, state facilities
There are four new active COVID cases at prisons in the Valley in the latest data released from the state Department of Corrections and the federal Bureau of Prisons.
There were six active staff cases at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township as of Wednesday morning, up two. There were 95 staff cases statewide. There were 38 active inmate cases statewide, none at Coal Township.
There are still 10 active cases at federal prisons in Union County, including six inmate cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood and one staff case at the medium-security prison. At USP-Allenwood, there are two new cases, one staffer and one inmate. There were no cases at USP-Lewisburg.
The state Department of Human Services (DHS) was still reporting 18 active cases among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center on Wednesday. There were less than five cases among persons receiving services. The DHS does not specify numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying patients.
There were six staff cases and less than five client cases at Danville State Hospital for the fourth consecutive day.
There were less than five youth cases at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit (NCSTU) for girls on Tuesday. There were no staff cases in the unit and no cases in the NCSTU boys unit.