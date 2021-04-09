Pennsylvania reported 5,038 new COVID-19 infections in its mid-day report Friday, the most in six days, pushing the statewide total to 1,064,092. It was the third time in 11 days the state surpassed 5,000 new infections in a single day.
The state has averaged 383.1 more cases in the last seven days than it did in the previous seven.
There were also 35 new COVID-19-related deaths, the fourth consecutive day with at least 35.
There were 61 new cases in the Valley counties, including 32 in Northumberland County. Montour County had 10 new cases, the first time since March 27 there were 10 or more cases in the county. Snyder County reported 12 new cases and Union County had seven. There were no new deaths in the Valley.
The state has administered 6,055,844 vaccine doses with 2,208,680 residents fully vaccinated. Across the state on Thursday there were 79,370 doses administered.
Pennsylvania's early warning dashboard also shows the state's positive test rate increased to 9.4 percent over the past week, up from 7.6 percent last week.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 26 – April 1 stood at 9.4%.
Hospitalizations
There were 2,439 patients hospitalized with COVID-10 in Pennsylvania on Thursday, down 12 from Thursday's report. Of those patients, 496 were in intensive care units (ICUs), a decrease of 21, and the number patients on ventilators rose for the second consecutive day, increasing by six to 251.
At Valley hospitals, 67 patients were hospitalized, 16 fewer than on Thursday. There were 16 patients in ICUs and 15 on ventialtors. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville was treating 52 patients, according to the state's report. The Danville campus was treating 11 patients in the ICU and 15 on ventilators — 10 more than the previous day. At Geisinger Shamokin there was one patient who was in the ICU. At Evangelical, the number of admitted patients decreased by one to 14, while four were being treated in the ICU, an increase of one.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,000 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase.
Vaccinations
According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, Pennsylvania had administered first doses of vaccine to 35.6% of its eligible population, and the state ranks 19th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.
Pennsylvania ranks 6th among all 50 states for total doses administered, according to the CDC.
On campus
At Bucknell University there are 22 active cases, up two from Wednesday, including 18 among students — an increase of two. There were two positive tests on campus on Thursday. There are 65 students in isolation, down 11 from Thursday.
At Susquehanna University, there were 10 active cases — five students and five workers — an increase of five cases from Thursday. Since Jan. 21, there have been 118 cases on campus, including 90 among students.
Prisons and state centers
There are five total active cases at prisons in Allenwood and Lewisburg, the same figure as reported on Thursday.
There are no cases at the Allenwood low-security facility. There are two active cases, one inmate and one staff member, at Allenwood's medium-security facility. was one inmate case at both the Allenwood Low- and Medium-Security facilities. At the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood, there were two employee cases and no inmate cases. One inmate has died from COVID-19 at the facility, the only federal inmate death related to COVID in the Valley.
USP Lewisburg reported one active inmate case.
To date, 1,368 individuals have recovered from the virus at the prisons, including 1,188 inmates.
At SCI-Coal Township, there were seven active cases, three fewer than Thursday's report. The state Department of Corrections reports one inmate case and six employee cases. One inmate has died due to complications from the disease.
There are less than five cases among people receiving services and employees at the Selinsgrove State Center and less than five people have died. The Department of Human Services does not provide specific numbers if they are less than five. There have been six employee cases at the facility. There have been 334 cumulative cases at the facility, 234 of them among workers.
There are also fewer than five cases among workers and clients at the Danville State Hospital. There have also been less than five client deaths. There have been 74 cases at the facility, including 39 among clients.
Nursing homes
As of noon Friday, there have been 2,150 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across 35 long-term care facilities in the Valley, an increase of 11 cases.
In Montour County, there have been 300 resident cases — an increase of seven— and 70 staff cases at six facilities.
In Northumberland County, there have been 1,037 resident cases, up three from Thursday, and 256 staff cases at 20 facilities.
At two facilities in Snyder County, 137 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. In Union County, there have been 264 resident cases and 49 staff cases at seven facilities. Numbers were unchanged in Snyder and Union County.
To date there have been 319 COVID-19 related deaths in Valley nursing homes, including 215 in Northumberland County.