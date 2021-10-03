There were 123 new COVID-19 cases registered in the Valley on Sunday, part of 6,289 new cases statewide, the largest increase since mid-April.
Sunday's total was nearly 3,000 more than Saturday's total and is the highest statewide since the Department of Health registered 6,638 cases on April 13.
DOH officials also recorded another 31 COVID-related deaths on Sunday, the sixth consecutive day with at least 30 deaths. Two of the deaths were in Northumberland County, the 23rd and 24th deaths in the county since Sept. 1.
Over the past six days, DOH officials registered 372 deaths statewide. There were 469 total deaths linked to the virus in September 2020.
In the region, there were 123 new cases, the 13th day in a row with at least 50 new cases in the Valley. There were 64 cases in Northumberland County, 31 in Union, 25 in Snyder and three in Montour. It is the highest one-day total in Northumberland County since Feb. 13, 2021.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have high levels of community transmission of COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which means they are all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days.
State health officials reported more than 12.8 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Pennsylvania.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Sunday, there were 2,800 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, up 39 from Saturday's report.
Of those hospitalized, 669 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs) — down three — and 275 were being treated on ventilators, down 18.
Among 109 patients undergoing treatment in Valley medical facilities for COVID-19, there were 24 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, seven at Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg, and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 14 patients on ventilators.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 70 COVID-19 positive patients. There were 30 patients at Evangelical and nine at Geisinger-Shamokin.
According to Evangelical hospital, 23 of the 30 patients hospitalized were unvaccinated, including all seven being treated in the ICU. Across all of its hospitals on Thursday, Geisinger reported 90 percent of the 173 patients hospitalized were not fully vaccinated and 91 percent of patients being treated in the ICU were not fully vaccinated.