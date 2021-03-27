Pennsylvania registered more than 7,000 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday — including 170 in the Valley — the highest one-day total statewide since January.
Statewide there were 7,132 new cases, the highest total since Jan. 29 and the third day in a row with at least 3,500 cases. There were also 33 new deaths across Pennsylvania, including one each in Northumberland and Union counties.
Hospitalizations are also on the rise across the state. After hospitalizations dropped to 1,500 after peaking at more than 6,000 in December, there are now 1,795 patients in hospitals across the state, up 78 from the previous report. There are also 358 patients being treated in intensive care units statewide and 200 on ventilators. In the Valley, 24 patients are at Geisinger in Danville, four are in Geisinger-Shamokin and seven at Evangelical Community Hospital. There are two patients in the ICU at Evangelical and Geisinger-Shamokin, while eight patients at Geisinger's main campus are in the ICU. Geisinger is also treating four patients on ventilators in Danville.
Of the 170 new cases in the Valley, 97 are Northumberland County, 37 in Union, 26 in Montour and 10 in Snyder. It is the highest one-day increase in Northumberland County since Jan. 8.
According to the latest data from the state Department of Health, 115,183 residents received vaccines on Friday, including 43,901 who received full vaccine coverage. Friday's vaccines pushed the state’s total of fully covered individuals to 1,704,147 and the total number of vaccines administered to more than 4.8 million.
To date, 33,480 residents in the four Valley counties have full vaccine coverage.
On campus
On Saturday morning, Bucknell is reporting 11 active cases, including eight among students. The school’s online dashboard showed 56 students in isolation, down 11 from Friday. There was one new positive test on campus on Friday after no new cases the previous two days.
At Susquehanna University there are three active student cases and one active employee case. Since Jan. 21 there have been 81 cases at the college, including 78 among students. The university does not update its dashboard on the weekend.
Prisons and state centers
There are 21 active cases at United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg. Nineteen of the cases are among staff members. To date, no inmate or staff member has died due to complications from the virus.
There is one active case at both the Allenwood low- and medium-security sites, both inmates, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. At USP-Allenwood, there are two active staff cases and no active inmate cases. To date, one inmate from the USP facility has died from the disease.
Since the pandemic began last March, 1,214 inmates at the four federal prisons have recovered, while 161 staffers have recovered.
At SCI-Coal Township, there are 17 active cases, down one from Friday. The state Department of Corrections reports seven inmate cases and 10 employee cases. One inmate has died due to complications from the disease.
At the Selinsgrove Center, there have been less than five deaths and there are less than five active cases among residents receiving services, according to the state Department of Human Services. There are also less than five active cases among staff members. The state does not report specific figures if it is less than five. There have been 325 cumulative cases at the facility, including 95 among residents seeking services.
There are also fewer than five deaths among clients at the Danville State Hospital. There are zero active cases among clients and less than five active cases among employees at the facility.