The Pennsylvania Department of Health registered 7,604 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest total since January. The total includes 129 new cases in the Valley, the fifth time in six days with at least 100 cases in the region.
Friday's increase is the largest since 7,960 cases were registered on Jan. 13, 2021. DOH officials also recorded 96 COVID-related deaths on Friday, the second day in a row with that many and the fourth day in a row with at least 70 deaths. One of the deaths was a Union County resident.
The local total includes 70 new cases in Northumberland County, 23 in Snyder, 19 in Union and 17 in Montour. It is the fourth day in a row with at least 70 new cases in Northumberland County and fourth consecutive day with at least 20 cases in Snyder.
Philadelphia County is now registering substantial community transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). All 67 counties continue to see substantial growth, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days.
Nationwide, 72.54 percent of counties had high transmission rates. The CDC reported that 2.79 percent of counties nationwide were reporting low transmission.
DOH data show that all 67 Pennsylvania counties registered new cases on Friday, including 27 with more than 100. A dozen counties had more than 200 cases, led by 845 in Allegheny County.
In Pennsylvania, 73.3 percent of residents age 18 or older have been fully vaccinated and local facilities are scheduling smaller doses of the COVID vaccine for children ages 5-11.
There have been more than 14.8 million doses administered statewide — including 101,000 in Northumberland County. More than 1.2 million booster shots have been administered.
Since March 2020, there have been 2,710 COVID cases linked to long-term care facilities in the Valley.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Friday, there were 3,095 patients hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 infections, up 65 from Thursday and up more than 450 this week. It is the highest number of hospitalizations statewide since 3,000 were hospitalized since the cases started to fall last spring.
Of those hospitalized statewide, 702 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up 23, and 381 were being treated on ventilators, down three.
According to data provided by the state, there were 145 patients undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Valley medical facilities on Friday, up five. There were 30 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, 10 at Evangelical Community Hospital, and six at Geisinger-Shamokin, up six from Wednesday.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 22 on ventilators and Evangelical is treating five.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 83 COVID-19 positive patients. There were 38 at Evangelical — up four — and 24 at Geisinger-Shamokin.
At Evangelical, 33 of 38 patients hospitalized were not fully vaccinated, the hospital reported, including eight of 10 in the ICU and three of five on ventilators.
Prisons, state facilities
There were 36 active COVID cases at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township, up five from Thursday. There were 16-9 staff cases statewide and 179 active inmate cases statewide. Of the 36 cases at SCI-Coal Township, 23 were inmate cases, all active within the past three days.
The number of cases at the Selinsgrove Center dropped according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS). There were no cases among persons receiving services and fewer than five staff cases. The DHS does not specify numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying patients.
At federal prisons in Lewisburg, there were two active inmate and one staff case at the low-security unit in Allenwood, and one inmate case at USP-Lewisburg.