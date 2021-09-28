Three Valley counties registered at least 20 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and the state Department of Health announced 5,429 new cases, the second-highest total in the last 10 days.
Tuesday's statewide total marked the eighth consecutive day with at least 3,000 new cases and the seventh over that span with more than 4,000. The DOH also registered 75 COVID-related deaths in its latest update, the most in two weeks. That total included one death in Northumberland County, the 17th death in the county in September.
In the region, there were 79 new cases, including 29 in Northumberland County, 23 in Union, 20 in Snyder and seven in Montour County. There have been at least 50 new cases in the Valley in 26 of 28 days in September.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have high levels of community transmission of COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which means they are all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days.
Twenty-two counties registered at least 100 new cases on Tuesday, including Allegheny County (436) and Philadelphia (430) which each had more than 400.
State health officials reported more than 12.8 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Pennsylvania. The latest data show 68.5 percent of Pennsylvanians over 18 are fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Tuesday, there were 2,778 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, up 65 from Monday.
On July 13, the number of COVID patients hospitalized across the state was 243. It has increased every week since, surpassing 2,000 patients on Sept. 7.
Of those hospitalized, 666 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs) — up 18 — and 356 were being treated on ventilators, up 15 from Monday.
Among 110 patients undergoing treatment in Valley medical facilities for COVID-19 — up three from Monday — there were 24 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, seven at Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg, and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 13 patients on ventilators, an increase of eight from Monday's report.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 63 COVID-19 positive patients, up six from Monday. There were 33 patients at Evangelical and 14 at Geisinger-Shamokin.
According to Evangelical hospital, 27 of the 33 patients hospitalized are unvaccinated, including seven of eight being treated in the ICU.
Prisons, state facilities
There is one new active COVID case among staffers at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township, according to the latest data from the state Department of Corrections.
On Tuesday, the state reported 10 staff cases at the state prison, while the only inmate case at the facility was removed from the data. Statewide, there were 44 inmate cases. There were 123 staff cases across the state, including 29 at SCI-Cambria.
There are still six active cases at the prisons in Union County, all level with reports from the weekend. At the medium-security unit in Allenwood, there was one staff case, and there were four active staff cases at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood. There was also an inmate case at the low-security unit in Allenwood, first reported Friday. There were no active cases at USP Lewisburg.
USP Lewisburg and USP Allenwood both remained in the Bureau of Prison’s (BOP) Level 3 of COVID modifications on Tuesday. The modifications are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series, and their respective county transmission rates.
At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance. BOP pandemic guidance follows and integrates guidance and direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Department of Justice, and established medical best practices.
The BOP reported 95 of 98 federal prisons were in Level 3 modifications.
There were still active COVID-19 cases among persons receiving services and staff members at the Selinsgrove Center. The state’s report still included less than five cases among residents and 8 staff cases, the same numbers as reported Saturday.
At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit juvenile facility in Danville, there were no cases among residents at the boys and girls units. Both units had less than five staff cases.