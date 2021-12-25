The state Department of Health added 9,856 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday as December 2021 became the second most infectious month of the 22-month pandemic.
After setting a record on Friday with more than 13,000 new cases, Friday's total pushes the monthly total to 210,729, surpassing January 2021. Only December 2020 — with 278,861 cases — has had more cases.
Nearly 11 percent of Pennsylvania’s COVID cases since March 2020 have come in the first 25 days of December 2021.
State Health officials registered 109 new COVID cases on Saturday, including 61 in Northumberland County, 20 in Union, 17 in Montour and 11 in Union.
The DOH did not record a COVID-related death in data released on Saturday. In the Valley, there have been 65 deaths linked to the coronavirus this month, including 34 Northumberland County residents and 17 in Union.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Friday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nationwide, 82.4 percent of counties were showing high levels of transmission and 1.58 percent were showing low levels. Forty-nine of 50 states are still seeing high community spread according to the CDC; only Montana is seeing substantial spread.
There have been 16.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Pennsylvania, including 2.2 million booster shots.
According to the CDC, 73.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
The number of COVID hospitalizations dropped for the third day in a row on Saturday, with the state reporting 4,359 patients hospitalized with COVID symptoms, down 66 from Friday. Of that total, 902 were being treated in intensive care units — down two — and 551 were on ventilators, down nine.
There were 194 patients hospitalized locally, the first time in more than a week fewer than 200 patients were in the three Valley hospitals. There are 113 patients at Geisinger in Danville, 26 at Geisinger-Shamokin and 55 at Evangelical Community Hospital. Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 37 patients in the ICU and 29 on ventilators. Shamokin had eight in the ICU. All data is level from Friay's report.
Among patients at Evangelical, 44 of 55 hospitalized were not fully vaccinated, as were all 11 in the ICU and all seven on ventilators, according to hospital officials.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Prisons, state facilities
There are still 176 active COVID cases among federal prisons in Union County after the BOP reported significant spikes at two prisons.
BOP officials reported 143 active cases at USP-Allenwood, and 29 at the medium-security unit, both level from Thursday's report. There is also one staff case at both USP-Allenwood and USP-Lewisburg, along with two staff cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood.
There were four inmate cases and 12 staff cases at the SCI Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC), data that is level with previous reports.
Statewide, there were 156 inmate cases and 219 staff cases, also even with Thursday’s reports.