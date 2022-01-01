The Pennsylvania Department of Health just missed another record for daily COVID cases on Saturday but started the new year with another 23,000 cases of the coronavirus.
DOH officials registered 23,189 cases on Saturday, less than 100 off the record of 23,268 on Friday.
According to federal and state data, Pennsylvania has had a 55 percent increase in cases and 25 percent increase in hospitalizations over the past week.
It was the 11th time since Dec. 1 with more than 10,000 new cases in a single day and the sixth day in a row.
The state’s seven-day rolling average for new cases now sits at 15,995, the highest at any point in the 22-month pandemic and more than double what it was at Thanksgiving.
There were 173 new cases reported in the Valley on Saturday. There were 102 new infections in Northumberland County, the third day in a row and fifth time in six days with at least 100 cases in that county. There were also 31 cases in Montour County and two in each Snyder and Union.
Statewide, there were nine new deaths linked to COVID on Saturday.
Sixty-six of 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Saturday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Forest County, in northwestern Pennsylvania, is reporting high transmission, up from moderate growth it had been seeing in recent days.
Nationwide, 91.34 percent of counties were showing high levels of transmission and 1.43 percent were showing low levels. All 50 states have high levels of community transmission.
On Friday, the state surpassed been 17 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered, including 2.3 million booster shots. State data show 162,337 children ages 5-11 are now fully vaccinated after becoming eligible for shots in November.
According to the CDC, 74.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Saturday, 5,280 patients were hospitalized statewide with COVID-19, up 24 from Friday.
Of that total, 967 were being treated in intensive care units — up 10 — and 600 were on ventilators, down a dozen.
There were 183 patients hospitalized locally.
There were 124 patients at Geisinger in Danville, 18 at Geisinger-Shamokin and 41 at Evangelical Community Hospital, up five from Friday. Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 40 patients in the ICU and 28 on ventilators. Shamokin had six in the ICU. All numbers are level with Thursday’s reports.
At Evangelical, there were five patients in the ICU and one on a ventilator. According to hospital officials, 27 of 41 COVID patients at Evangelical were not fully vaccinated, along with four of five in the ICU and the patient on a ventilator.
Prisons, state facilities
All COVID case data at state and federal prisons in the Valley remained level on Saturday.
There were 157 active COVID cases in federal prisons in Union County after the federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) reported significant spikes at two prisons last week.
BOP officials reported 110 active inmate cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood and 34 at the medium-security unit. There was also one staff case at both USP Allenwood and USP Lewisburg, along with two staff cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood. There were also nine inmate cases at USP-Lewisburg, level after three consecutive days of increases.
There were three inmate cases and 10 staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC), both level with previous reports. Statewide, there were 140 inmate cases and 245 staff cases.
There were 12 staff cases and fewer than five client cases at the Selinsgrove State Center along with fewer than five staff cases at Danville State Hospital and no cases at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit — either the boys or girls facilities, according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS). DHS does not report case numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying individuals.