Pennsylvania Health officials registered fewer than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in nearly seven months on Monday when the Department of Health added 1,994 new cases.
Monday's report is the first time since Aug. 16, 2021 that the daily total of new cases was less than 2,000. The state's rolling seven-day average of new cases now sits at 2,701.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Johns Hopkins University, over the past week, the number of new daily cases in Pennsylvania dropped by 59 percent, while the number of deaths linked to coronavirus dropped by 34 percent. Hospitalizations are down 26 percent.
The DOH added 44 COVID-related deaths on Monday after not reporting any on Sunday. None of the deaths were among Valley residents.
Locally, there were 30 new cases added on Monday, the fourth time in five days with fewer than 100 new cases in the four counties and the second in a row with less than that 50.
There were 19 new cases in Northumberland County, five in Snyder and two in each Union and Montour counties.
Sixty-six of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Monday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days. Sullivan County is now seeing moderate community spread, one of 58 counties nationwide not seeing high transmission rates.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 98.14 percent of counties nationwide were showing high levels of transmission. The CDC reports 0.78 percent — 25 counties nationwide — were showing low levels.
All 50 states had high levels of community transmission.
According to the CDC, 76.1 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, and 66.5 percent of all Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated. The CDC reports 82.2 percent of Pennsylvanians have had at least one shot.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Monday, there were 2,630 hospitalizations statewide, down 60 from Sunday. It is the lowest number of hospitalized COVID patients since early November.
Statewide, there were 458 in intensive care units (ICUs), down two, and 280 were breathing using ventilators, down 15.
There were 102 patients hospitalized locally on Monday, level with Sunday's report. There were 70 patients at Geisinger in Danville, 10 at Geisinger-Shamokin and 22 at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 16 patients in the ICU and 13 on a ventilator. At Evangelical, three patients were in the ICU and one was on a ventilator.
Prisons, state facilities
At the federal prison system in Union County, Allenwood’s medium-security facility had 77 active inmate cases Monday, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. There were no active staff cases. There were three inmate cases at the low-security unit along with two staff cases and three inmate cases and one staff case at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood. All of the numbers were the same since Friday.
There were 32 inmate cases and 18 staff infections at USP-Lewisburg.
There were 12 inmate cases and seven staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide there were 403 inmate cases and another 372 staff cases.
As of Saturday, there were seven cases among those receiving services and 68 among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center. At Danville State Hospital, there were five resident and six staff cases. All reports have remained level since late last week.
There were fewer than five staff infections at the boys and girls units at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit and no youth cases, all also remained unchanged from Friday’s report.