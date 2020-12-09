There were more than 200 COVID-19 related deaths in Pennsylvania for the first time in seven months on Wednesday and the number of Pennsylvania residents hospitalized due to the novel coronavirus jumped by nearly 300.
Locally, 14 more people are hospitalized in three Valley hospitals, part of a statewide increase of 291 patients over the past day. Across Pennsylvania, there are now 5,852 residents in hospitals, less than three months after there were 400.
According to the state Department of Health, 220 Pennsylvanians died due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest total since May 8. There were 11 new deaths in the Valley, including eight in Northumberland County and six in Snyder County. There have been 217 deaths in the Valley since March tied to the novel coronavirus, including 153 linked to long-term care facilities.
There were 128 new cases in the Valley on Monday, including 58 in Northumberland County, 30 in Union County, 24 in Snyder County and 16 in Montour County. Statewide there were 8,703 cases, the third time in four days with fewer than 10,000 cases. Twenty-seven counties across Pennsylvania had at least 100 new cases on Tuesday, including 1,089 in Philadelphia County.
As of noon Wednesday, there were 5,852 state residents hospitalized due to complications from the novel coronavirus, an increase of up 291 from Tuesday. Of that total, there were 1,160 state residents being treated in intensive care units and 675 being treated on ventilators, up 16. On Sept. 20, there were 400 Pennsylvania patients hospitalized statewide. Additionally, the DOH reports there were 537 adult ICU beds open across the state Wednesday.
The number of patients hospitalized locally increased on Monday to 174. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville was treating 114 patients, including 30 in the ICU. The hospital was also treating 16 patients on ventilators, an increase of four. At Geisinger Shamokin, there were 14 patients being treated, including two in the ICU. Evangelical Community Hospital had 46 patients hospitalized including nine in the ICU and four on ventilators. According to state data, there are 26 available adult ICU beds combined at the three facilities (18 at Geisinger-Danville; seven at Evangelical and one at Geisinger-Shamokin), down two from Tuesday.
Nursing homes
With their latest updates, there were 238 active cases at long-term care facilities in Watsontown and Mount Carmel.
At Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 97 of 125 residents have tested positive. There were also 58 active staff cases at the facility with five test results pending, according to an update Tuesday. According to a company spokesman, there have been 15 deaths at the facility.
At Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation, there were 64 active resident cases and 19 active staff cases, according to its last update on Monday.
In the facility-specific database updated by the state each week, there have been 15 deaths linked to Nottingham Village in Northumberland, including five in the past week.
There have been at least 1,163 cases at Valley nursing homes, an increase of 13 since Tuesday. In Northumberland County, 11 facilities have combined for 859 cases (684 residents and 175 staffers) along with 124 deaths. Snyder County has had 120 cases (101 residents, 19 staffers) and 17 deaths at two facilities. In Montour County, there have been 106 cases (85 residents, 21 staffers) and eight deaths at four locations. There have been 78 cases (58 residents, 20 staffers) and four deaths at seven Union County facilities.
Eight new deaths were attributed to long-term care facilities in Northumberland County in the latest data release.
Prisons, state facilities
At SCI-Coal Township, there were 72 active cases — 40 inmates and 29 staffers, an increase of three inmate cases since Tuesday. Statewide, there were 3,219 active cases across the 24 state prisons, including 2,207 inmates. There are 290 more cases statewide on Wednesday.
There are still 72 active cases the Selinsgrove center 19 people receiving services and 58 staffers. At Danville State Hospital, there are nine active resident and 10 staff cases, an increase of two from Tuesday's data release. There are also at least 11 positive COVID cases at male and female juvenile detention facilities in Montour County, including nine staffers at the female unit.
As of Monday morning, there were 104 total active cases across four federal prison facilities in Union County, an increase of three from Tuesday.
There are 27 active cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood, including 21 inmates — an increase of one overnight and six staffers
There were three active inmate cases at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood along with 13 staff cases, an increase of two staff cases. At Allenwood’s medium-security Federal Correctional Institution there were 56 active cases, 45 among inmates. USP-Lewisburg had seven active staff cases.