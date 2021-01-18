Pennsylvania registered its lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in more than two months on Monday — 3,145 — and 80 deaths, ending a string of seven consecutive days with at least 100 deaths.
Most of the metrics the state Department of Health monitors for COVID spread are trending downward. The state had a 12.7 percent positive test rate for the seven-day window ending Friday. It was 14.4 percent the previous week. There were also fewer cases and community growth statewide over the previous week.
Also on Monday, hospitalizations continued to trend downward, with 32 fewer residents hospitalized than on Sunday.
State health officials announced 3,145 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, including 124 in the Valley. There are 67 new cases in Montour County, 34 in Northumberland, 17 in Snyder and six in Union. Montour County's cumulative total is down 40 as the state reconciles testing data out of Geisinger.
The 3,145 new cases are the fewest since the state announced 2,909 on Nov. 8.
Statewide, there were another 80 deaths linked to COVID-19, including one Montour, Northumberland and Snyder counties.
In the Valley, 172 more residents received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday. So far, 9,556 residents have received the first dose and 1,940 have received both doses.
Statewide, 393,557 residents have received the first dose, while 63,790 have received both doses.
Hospitals
Hospitalizations continued to decline on Monday. There were 4,582 residents hospitalized in Pennsylvania. Virus patients being treated in intensive care units (ICUs) also decreased to 950, up 5. The number of patients being treated on ventilators decreased on Sunday to 583, down 6. Hospitalizations peaked on Dec. 16 when 6,346 residents were being treated in hospitals.
The number of COVID-19 patients in Valley hospitals dropped by 10 to 212, including 46 in ICUs, and 29 on ventilators.
Geisinger Medical Center in Danville is treating 160 patients in its Danville facility, down 11. The hospital is now treating 36 patients in the ICU and 27 on ventilators.
At Geisinger Shamokin, nine patients were being treated. There is one patient in the ICU. No patients are being treated on ventilators in the Northumberland County facility.
At Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, 43 patients were hospitalized. Nine are in ICUs and two are being treated on ventilators.
Prisons, state facilities
There are 1,183 positive cases among the 24 state prisons, including 1,104 inmates. There are no active inmate cases at SCI-Coal Township, and 13 staff cases, two more than Friday. There are 298 active cases at Federal prisons in Union County.
There are still 79 cases at the Selinsgrove Center, including 30 residents and 49 staffers. There have been 223 cases at the facility since March. There are at least 10 active cases at the Danville State Hospital, including 9 staffers.