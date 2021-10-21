The Valley registered its highest one-day increase in new COVID cases in a week on Thursday and the Department of Health recorded nearly 5,000 new cases statewide.
State Health officials added 4,998 new cases to the state's total on Thursday, the highest total this week. DOH officials also added 94 COVID-related deaths to the statewide total, the fourth day in a row with at least 60 deaths linked to the coronavirus.
So far in October, 1,414 Pennsylvania residents have died from the coronavirus. State data show 1,165 died in September.
Locally, all four counties reported at least 10 cases, led by 46 new cases in Northumberland County. There were also 33 cases in Union County, 25 in Snyder and 10 in Montour.
The 114 cases in the Valley is the largest one-day increase since Oct. 9 and the ninth time in October with at least 100 new cases.
Bucknell University is reporting five active cases on campus, according to its dashboard. There have been no positive tests this week and two students are in isolation.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania were still reporting high levels of community transmission of COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which means they were all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days. Nationwide, 85.5 percent of counties have high transmission rates.
Sixteen counties reported at least 100 new cases on Thursday and all 67 counties reported at least one new case. Allegheny County reported 477 cases while four others had at least 200.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Thursday, there were 2,929 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, down 27 from Wednesday. The number of patients hospitalized locally did increase in Thursday's report, with more than 100 patients hospitalized in the Valley for the first time in a week.
Of those hospitalized, 668 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), down 10, and 388 were being treated on ventilators, also down 10.
According to data provided by the state, there were 103 patients undergoing treatment in Valley medical facilities for COVID-19 on Thursday, up four in one day and 16 over the past three days. There were 21 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, eight at Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg, and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 16 on ventilators, and Evangelical was treating five, up one.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 60 COVID-19 positive patients. There were 36 patients at Evangelical and seven at Geisinger-Shamokin.
At Evangelical, 26 of 36 patients hospitalized were not vaccinated, while six of eight in the ICU were not vaccinated. All five of the patients Evangelical is treating on ventilators are unvaccinated, hospital officials said.
Across its system, Geisinger is reporting 151 of 174 patients hospitalized are not fully vaccinated, while 33 of 38 patients in the ICU and 28 of 32 on ventilators are not fully vaccinated.
Prisons, state facilities
The number of active cases at state and federal prisons in the Valley, or state-operated facilities and the number of cases at Selinsgrove Center remained level on Thursday.
There were four active staff cases at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township as of Thursday. There were 97 staff cases statewide. There were 83 active inmate cases statewide, but none at Coal Township.
There were seven active cases at federal prisons in Union County, including three inmate cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. At the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood and the medium-security unit, there were two cases, one staffer and one inmate. There were no cases at USP Lewisburg.
The state Department of Human Services (DHS) was still reporting eight active cases among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center on Thursday. There were less than five cases among persons receiving services. The DHS does not specify numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying patients.
There were six staff cases and less than five client cases at Danville State Hospital for the ninth consecutive day.
There were less than five youth cases at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit (NCSTU) for girls. There were no staff cases in the unit and no cases in the NCSTU boys unit.