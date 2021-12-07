After a one-day dip, the Department of Health registered nearly 8,000 new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania on Tuesday while hospitalizations for the coronavirus also increased by more than 100.
State Health officials recorded 7,912 new cases in its latest data release Tuesday, nearly double the 3,967 cases registered the day before. It marked the sixth time in seven days with at least 6,000 new cases statewide.
State Health officials also reported 145 new deaths, the largest increase since Nov. 25. There were two COVID-related deaths in the Valley — one each in Northumberland and Union counties. Tuesday's report pushed the state to more than 34,000 COVID deaths statewide since the pandemic began in March 2020. There have been 34,107 deaths statewide from the coronavirus.
In the Valley, there were 112 new infections, including 49 in Northumberland County, 34 in Snyder, 25 in Union and four in Montour. There were seven new cases recorded at SCI-Coal Township, including four inmates and three staffers.
To date, 743 Valley residents have died of COVID-19 and there have been 32,234 infections in the Valley.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Tuesday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nationwide 79.84 percent of counties are showing high levels of transmission and 1.64 percent are showing low levels, according to data reported Tuesday.
Twenty-six counties reported at least 100 new cases on Tuesday and all 67 counties had at least one case.
DOH officials reported 15.7 million vaccinations have been administered, including 1.7 million boosters.
Hospitalizations
Health officials reported 121 new hospitalizations Tuesday, the largest increase in a week. The DOH reported 4,298 Pennsylvania residents were being treated at hospitals. Of those patients hospitalized statewide, 907 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up 28, and 589 — up 90 — were on ventilators.
There were 121 patients at Geisinger in Danville — down two — 20 at Geisinger in Shamokin and 47 at Evangelical Community Hospital, down three.
There were 33 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, 12 at Evangelical Community Hospital, and six at Geisinger-Shamokin — up one.
Geisinger’s Danville location was treating 10 on ventilators, while Evangelical has six.
Of Evangelical’s 47 hospitalized COVID patients, 38 are not fully vaccinated hospital officials said. Ten of the 12 patients in the ICU are not fully vaccinated and five of six patients on ventilators.
Prisons, state facilities
COVID-19 infections at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township jumped by seven after remaining level for two consecutive days. There were 54 inmate cases and 13 staff cases, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Inmate cases increased by 26 and staff cases increased by two on Saturday. Statewide on Monday, there were 340 inmate cases — up 20 — and 246 staff cases, up seven.
At the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there were two active inmate cases and no staff cases according to the federal Bureau of Prisons, the same numbers as reported since Saturday. There was one staff case at USP Allenwood and two staff cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood. There were no prisoner or staff cases at the medium-security unit in Allenwood, again.
There were six staff cases and no client cases at the Danville State Hospital, according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS).
The Selinsgrove State Center is also reporting five active staff cases.