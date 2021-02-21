The state Department of Health registered 1,906 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the smallest one-day increase since late October. Among the cases statewide were 20 in the Valley.
Sunday's total marked the third day in a row with fewer than 3,000 new cases and the eighth consecutive day with fewer than 4,000. It is the lowest total since state health officials announced 1,407 new cases on Oct. 26.
Pennsylvania also dropped below 2,000 hospitalizations statewide on Sunday, including 56 patients in three Valley facilities.
Statewide, there were 27 new deaths, including one in Northumberland County. Since Feb. 1, the state has recorded 11 days with less than 100 virus-related deaths and seven of those have happened in the last eight days.
The state reported 20 new infections in Valley counties, including 9 in Union County, 6 in Northumberland County, 4 in Montour and 1 in Snyder.
The positive test rate statewide fell to 6.5 percent last week, the 10th week in a row it has dropped.
On campus
Bucknell has 180 active cases, down a dozen from Saturday, according to the school’s online virus dashboard. The school reported nine new positive tests on Saturday. According to the dashboard, 175 of the cases are among students and 185 students are in isolation, a decrease of 21 from Saturday's report.
Susquehanna University reports six active student cases and three staff cases, the same totals reported on Friday. Since returning to campus in January, the school has had 16 total cases.
Hospitalizations
There were 1,959 Pennsylvania residents hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of noon Sunday, down 101, according to the state Department of Health. Hospitalizations peaked on Dec. 16 at 6,346. Last spring’s peak was 2,600 in mid-April.
Statewide there were 421 residents being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), down 23 from Saturday, while 253 patients were being treated on ventilators, down six from Saturday.
In Valley health care facilities, 56 patients were being treated for the novel coronavirus, down 10 from Saturday.
There were 42 patients being treated by Geisinger in Montour County, with 10 in ICUs and seven on ventilators. At Geisinger-Shamokin, six patients were being treated. At Evangelical Community Hospital, there were eight patients, including one in the ICU.