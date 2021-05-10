Pennsylvania registered fewer than 1,100 new COVID cases on Monday and hospitalizations dropped below 1,800 for the first time since late February according to data from the state Department of Health.
DOH officials announced 1,023 new cases Monday, the lowest one-day total since Oct. 3 (970 cases). The number of new cases has trended lower on Mondays due to reporting over the weekend. The last three Mondays have all had reports of fewer than 2,000 new cases. Over the last three weeks, there have been four instances of fewer than 2,000 cases, including three Mondays.
In the Valley, there were 10 new cases, including four in Northumberland and Union counties and one each in Montour and Snyder.
There were no new deaths in the Valley linked to COVID-19, the seventh day in a row with no deaths. The Department of Health also announced seven deaths statewide due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
DOH officials say 40,726 COVID shots were administered on Sunday. There have been more than 9.2 million shots giving in Pennsylvania since December and 3.8 million residents are fully vaccinated, including 62,165 in the Valley.
Statewide percent positive test rate for the week ending Friday decreased to 6.6 percent, the third week in a row the positive rate has decreased. It is the lowest total since March 19.
Hospitals
The state reported 1,798 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of noon Monday, down 126 from Sunday. Of that total, 407 were in intensive care units (ICUs), down 21 and 241 were being treated on ventilators, up five. The last time there were fewer than 1,800 residents hospitalized across the state was Feb. 27.
COVID hospitalizations also dropped in the Valley in Monday's release, with nine fewer patients and 60 total, including 45 at Geisinger in Danville, three at Geisinger-Shamokin and 12 at Evangelical Community Hospital. Eighteen patients were being treated in the ICU — 16 in Danville and on each in Shamokin and Evangelical — and six patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville were on ventilators.
Nursing homes
As of noon Monday, there had been 2,191 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across 35 long-term care facilities in the Valley since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state does not report the number of active cases, just total cases among residents and staffers since the pandemic began last year.
In Montour County, there have been 305 resident cases and 73 staff cases at six facilities.
In Northumberland County, there have been 1,050 resident cases and 262 staff cases at 20 facilities.
At two facilities in Snyder County, 137 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. In Union County, there have been 269 resident cases and 52 staff cases at seven facilities.
On campus
Bucknell University reported 19 active cases — all students — on campus Monday morning, down six from Sunday's total. There were no positive test results on campus on Sunday according to the school's dashboard.
The university had 29 students in isolation, down six from Sunday.
Susquehanna University is reporting 18 active cases as of Monday morning, down two from Friday's report. Since the start of the spring semester, there have been 136 student infections and 21 staff cases.
Prisons and state centers
There remains one active COVID-19 case at USP-Lewisburg in the latest data from the federal Bureau of Prisons. It remains the only active case at the four federal prisons in Union County.
At SCI-Coal Township, there are six active cases — one inmate case and five staffers; there are no new cases in Monday's data release. There have been three inmate COVID-19 deaths at the facility.
There were less than five active cases among people receiving services and staffers at the Selinsgrove State Center on Monday morning.
Fewer than five people have died at the location. The Department of Human Services does not provide specific numbers if they are less than five. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been 102 resident cases and 248 staff cases at the facility.
There were no active cases among clients and less than five active cases among workers at the Danville State Hospital on Thursday. There have also been less than five client deaths. There have been 75 cases at the facility, including 39 among clients.