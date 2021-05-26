State health officials announced more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in four days on Wednesday while the number of patients hospitalized by the novel coronavirus continues to decline.
Across the state, there were 38 deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, the second day in a row with at least 35 deaths after there were 14 combined deaths reported over the weekend.
In the Valley, there were no deaths linked to COVID-19. The Department of Health registered another 28 combined cases in the four-county region, including 15 in Northumberland, seven in Snyder, five in Union and one in Montour.
Statewide percent positive test rate for the week ending Friday decreased to 4.5 percent, the fifth week in a row the positive rate has decreased. It is the lowest total since early October 2020.
Hospitals
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Pennsylvania dropped by 14 in Wednesday's report. There were 1,172 people hospitalized across Pennsylvania as of noon Wednesday, including 296 in intensive care units (ICUs), down five, and 177 were being treated on ventilators, down 3.
The last time hospitalizations were as low as they were Tuesday was Oct. 27, 2020, when 1,070 patients were in hospitals.
In the Valley, there were 53 patients hospitalized according to state data, up six from Tuesday. There were 40 patients at Geisinger in Danville, three at Geisinger-Shamokin and 10 at Evangelical Community Hospital. Seventeen patients were being treated in the ICU — 13 in Danville, three at Evangelical and one in Shamokin — and six patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville were on ventilators, down one.
Vaccines
The state administered 59,350 COVID vaccine doses on Tuesday. More than 4.5 million Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated including 70,372 in the Valley. More than 10.3 million vaccine doses have been administered. In the region, 147,840 shots have been administered according to state health data.
According to the CDC, 57 percent of Pennsylvanians have received a first dose of COVID vaccine, while 52.3 percent of state residents are fully vaccinated. Pennsylvania ranks fifth among all states with total doses administered.
Nursing homes
As of noon Tuesday, there have been 2,209 cases at 35 long-term care facilities across the Valley. There have been 326 deaths linked to COVID-19 at the local facilities, including 219 in Northumberland County. There is one new resident case in Northumberland County in the state’s latest update.
The state does not report active cases, only the cumulative totals for each county since the pandemic began in March 2020.
In Montour County, there have been 305 resident and 74 staff cases. In Northumberland County, there have been 1,061 resident cases and another 268 staff cases.
In Snyder County, 137 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive for COVID-19 while 272 residents and 56 staffers have been positive in Union County.
Prisons and state centers
The number of active COVID-19 cases at Valley prisons continues to decline. As of noon Wednesday, there is just one case at USP-Lewisburg and two at SCI-Coal Township.
They are down to one active case remaining at USP-Lewisburg, the only case at the four federal prisons in Union County and down one from Tuesday. There were no other active cases in the four prisons, according to the Bureau of Prisons.
As of Wednesday morning, 411 inmates and 1,163 staffers are vaccinated at USP-Allenwood and 208 inmates and 404 staffers at USP-Lewisburg are vaccinated according to the BOP.
SCI-Coal Township, has the same number of active cases on Wednesday as the previous day's report, but there is one new resident case and one less staff case. There is one inmate and staff case at the prison. There have been three inmate COVID-19 deaths at the facility.
There are less than five active cases reported at the Selinsgrove State Center, including active cases among staffers and residents receiving services. Fewer than five clients receiving services have died from COVID-19 at the facility. The state Department of Human Services does not report exact figures if they are less than five. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been 103 resident cases and 252 staff cases at the Center.
There were also less than five staff cases at the Danville State Hospital and no client cases. Fewer than five clients have died at the facility due to COVID-19.