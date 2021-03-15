State health officials registered 1,388 new COVID-19 cases and just one death according to the latest data released from the Department of Health on Monday.
The new case count was the lowest one-day increase since 1,103 cases were announced on Oct. 19. New case counts have trended lower on Mondays this month. On the three Mondays in March, DOH officials have announced an average of 1,511 new cases and they represent the three lowest one-day totals of the month. The daily average of new cases in Pennsylvania in March is 2,289.
Locally, there were 21 new cases in the Valley, including 10 in Northumberland County, five in Montour and three each in Snyder and Union counties.
Statewide, there were 13 deaths on Saturday and one on Sunday. There were no new deaths in the Valley linked to the novel coronavirus over the weekend.
Vaccinations
According to the latest data from state health officials, 63,638 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Sunday, including 32,962 doses that led to residents being fully vaccinated. It pushed the state's total since vaccinations began in December to 1,282,684 fully vaccinated residents. Another 2,402,937, have received one dose.
Across the Valley, 28,005 residents are fully vaccinated.
Hospitals
According to the DOH, 1,450 residents were hospitalized as of noon Monday, up seven from Sunday. The number of patients being treated in intensive care units dropped by nine to 286, while 167 people are being treated on ventilators, down nine from the previous report.
There are 42 patients being treated in Valley hospitals, up five from Sunday. At Geisinger in Danville, 29 COVID patients are being treated according to state data with nine in the ICU and four on ventilators. There are eight patients at Geisinger-Shamokin and four at Evangelical Community Hospital. Geisinger-Shamokin has two patients in the ICU; Evangelical has one. Neither hospital has a COVID patient on a ventilator.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,500 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.
Positive test rating
The DOH also announced the statewide positive testing rate last week was 5.7 percent, level from the previous seven-day window. It is the first time in 12 weeks the rate did not drop from the previous week.
Nursing homes
As of noon Monday, there have been 2,111 cases at long-term care facilities in the region. The state does not indicate how many cases are active at nursing homes or assisted living facilities, just the number of cases since the pandemic began last March.
In Montour County, there have been 286 resident and 69 staff cases at six locations. There have been 39 deaths at the facilities.
In Northumberland County, 20 facilities have combined for 1,019 resident cases and 253 staff cases, the same numbers reported Saturday. There have been 209 combined deaths.
In Snyder County, there have been 138 resident cases and 35 staffers at two locations. There have been 20 combined deaths at the two facilities.
In Union County, 261 resident cases and 49 staff cases have been confirmed — along with 43 total deaths — at seven nursing homes.
On campus
On Monday morning, the Bucknell University COVID-19 dashboard showed 13 active infections, including 10 among students. Both numbers are even with Sunday's report. The school reported 43 students are in isolation, up five. The dashboard also shows no new positive tests on Sunday for the second day in a row and three of the last four days.
At Susquehanna University, there are eight active cases on campus, all students. Since the semester began, there have been 76 total cases at SU, including 74 students.
Prisons
There are 25 active cases at United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, the same number as reported Sunday. Twenty of the cases are among staff members. To date, no inmate or staff member has died due to complications from the virus.
There are two active cases at the Allenwood low-security site, both among inmates, and one inmate case at the medium-security unit. At USP-Allenwood, there are four active inmate infections and two cases among employees. To date, one inmate from the USP facility has died from the disease.
Since the pandemic began last March, 1,213 inmates at the four federal prisons have recovered, while 157 staffers have recovered.
At SCI-Coal Township, there are 21 active cases, a decrease of four from Sunday. The state Department of Corrections reports six inmate cases and 15 employee cases. One inmate has died due to complications from the disease.