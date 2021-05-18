Pennsylvania registered 1,730 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, nearly double Monday total, while hospitalizations for the novel coronavirus continued to decline statewide.
Tuesday's new case total is the highest in three days and includes more than 100 cases in both Allegheny and Philadelphia counties.
Locally, there were 36 new cases, including 16 in Northumberland County, 10 in Union, seven in Snyder and three in Montour.
Statewide, there were 37 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, the eighth day in a row with at least 10 deaths. There was one death in Northumberland County linked to the novel coronavirus, the fifth death in that county in the last week.
DOH officials said 64,107 COVID shots were administered on Monday, including 39,957 that fully vaccinated residents. There have been nearly 9.8 million shots given in Pennsylvania since December. As of noon Tuesday, 65,687 Valley residents are fully vaccinated.
On Tuesday, the state’s rolling seven-day average of new cases dropped to 1,762. The last time the state’s seven-day average was less than 2,000 was Oct. 27, 2020.
Statewide percent positive test rate for the week ending Friday decreased to 5.3 percent, the fourth week in a row the positive rate has decreased. It is the lowest total since Oct. 23, 2020.
Hospitals
The state reported 1,427 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of noon Tuesday, down nine from Monday. Of that total, 320 were in intensive care units (ICUs), down 22, and 211 were being treated on ventilators, down 15.
It is the lowest number of hospitalizations since Oct. 20 when 1,420 coronavirus-positive patients were in Pennsylvania hospitals.
In the Valley, there were 49 patients hospitalized according to state data, even with Monday's report. There are 34 patients at Geisinger in Danville, two at Geisinger-Shamokin and 13 at Evangelical Community Hospital. Fifteen patients were being treated in the ICU — 13 in Danville and one each in Shamokin and Evangelical — and four patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville were on ventilators.
Nursing homes
There have been 2,196 COVID-19 infections and 324 virus-related deaths at 35 long-term care facilities in the four Valley counties. The state reports cumulative cases at the facilities since the pandemic began on March 2020, not active cases. There was one new resident case in Northumberland County in the latest data release from state officials.
There have been 1,051 resident cases and 267 staff cases at 20 Northumberland County facilities.
In Montour County, there have been 305 resident cases and 74 staff cases at six sites.
In Union County, 270 residents and 55 staff members have been infected at seven facilities. In Snyder County, there have been 137 staff and 37 resident cases at two facilities.
On campus
Bucknell University reported three cases — all students — on campus Tuesday morning, down two. There were no positive test results on campus on Monday, according to the school’s dashboard. Two students remain in isolation.
Susquehanna University has ended its spring semester following three graduation ceremonies last weekend. The university will no longer provide COVID updates until the fall.
Prisons and state centers
Active cases at state and federal prisons across the Valley remained steady on Monday.
Two active staff cases remain at federal prisons in Union County, one each at USP-Allenwood and USP-Lewisburg, the same numbers as reported Monday. There are no other active cases in the four prisons, according to the Bureau of Prisons.
Vaccination totals have increased at the federal prisons. At Allenwood, 411 inmates and 1,163 staffers have been vaccinated, while 207 inmates and 385 staffers at USP-Lewisburg have been vaccinated.
At SCI-Coal Township, there remain four active cases — two inmates and two staffers — the same numbers as reported Monday. There have been three inmate COVID-19 deaths at the facility.
There were fewer than five staff member cases at the Selinsgrove State Center on Monday morning; there are no active cases among those receiving services. Fewer than five people have died at the location. The Department of Human Services does not provide specific numbers if they are less than five. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been 102 resident cases and 250 staff cases at the facility.
There were no active cases among clients and less than five active cases among workers at the Danville State Hospital on Friday. There have also been less than five client deaths. There have been 75 cases at the facility, including 39 among clients.