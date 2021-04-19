State health officials registered 1,914 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest one-day total since March 22.
The number of active cases at Bucknell University declined by two in its latest data release, while there are six new cases at Susquehanna University.
Pennsylvania state officials say more than 7.1 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered and a quarter of the state's population is fully vaccinated. Across the Valley, 47,779 residents are fully vaccinated.
There were 15 new cases in the Valley in the latest data from the Department of Health, including seven in Union and Northumberland counties and one in Snyder. There were no new cases in Montour County according to the DOH.
Across the state, there were 57,828 vaccines administered on Sunday. More than 2.7 million Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated — about 25 percent of the state's population, including 47,779 in the Valley.
There are two vaccine clinics scheduled in Northumberland County this week. The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, Custom Care Pharmacy, Central Susquehanna Opportunities, Inc., and Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging, are partnering for two clinics.
The first is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Northumberland County Aging Office at 322 North 2nd St. in Sunbury. The second clinic is also from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 22 at the Central Susquehanna Opportunities Building on East Arch Street in Shamokin.
Both clinics will be administering Moderna injections. Vaccines are available to individuals over the age of 18.
If you do not have internet access, call the county's Area Agency on Aging office at 570-495-2395 to schedule an appointment.
Hospitalizations
There were 2,705 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania on Monday, according to the state Department of Health’s report, up 67 from Sunday. Of those patients, 561 were in intensive care units (ICUs), up 10, and the number of patients on ventilators increased by three to 280.
At Valley hospitals, 70 patients were hospitalized, the same as Sunday's total. There were 17 patients in ICUs and six on ventilators. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville was treating 45 patients, according to the state’s report. The Danville campus was treating 11 patients in the ICU and six on ventilators. At Geisinger-Shamokin there were five patients being treated, including two in the ICU. At Evangelical, there were 20 admitted patients. Four were being treated in the ICU.
On campus
At Bucknell University, there were 99 active cases, including 97 cases among students. There are two fewer active cases on campus than on Sunday according to the university’s dashboard. There were three positive tests on campus on Sunday.
The university had 159 students in isolation, up two. Thirty-nine percent of the university's allocated space to isolate students is available.
At Susquehanna University, there were 19 active cases — 16 students and three staffers, an increase of seven cases since Friday. Since the semester began, there have been 129 cases, including 108 students. The university does not update data on the weekend.
Prisons and state centers
There was just one combined active COVID-19 case across four federal prisons in Union County. As of Monday morning, there was one inmate case at USP-Lewisburg. There are no active cases at either of the three Allenwood sites.
Since the pandemic began in March, there have been 1,188 cases among inmates and 183 cases among staffers.
At SCI-Coal Township, there are still 11 active cases, level with the state’s previous report. There have been three inmate deaths at the facility.
There are no active cases among people receiving services at the Selinsgrove State Center, while there are 11 staffers with COVID, even with Sunday's report. Fewer than five people have died at the location. The Department of Human Services does not provide specific numbers if they are less than five.
There are no active cases among workers at the Danville State Hospital. There have also been less than five client deaths. There have been 74 cases at the facility, including 39 among clients.
Nursing homes
As of noon Monday, there have been 2,162 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across 35 long-term care facilities in the Valley. There was one new resident case in Northumberland County in the latest report.
The state does not report the number of active cases, just total cases among residents and staffers since the pandemic began last year.
In Montour County, there have been 303 resident cases and 70 staff cases at six facilities.
In Northumberland County, there have been 1,041 resident cases and 256 staff cases at 20 facilities.
At two facilities in Snyder County, 137 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. In Union County, there have been 267 resident cases and 49 staff cases at seven facilities.