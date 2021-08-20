Sixty of Pennsylvania's 67 counties saw more COVID-19 cases this week than the previous week, according to the state Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard updated on Friday.
The state Department of Health reported 11,676 new cases in the past seven days, 2,301 more than the week ending Aug. 13. The incidence rate increased from 71.4 to 91.4 statewide and the testing positivity rate jumped more than a point to 6.9 percent, the highest since the last week in April.
Montour County was one of the seven counties that did not see an increase in new cases this week. State officials reported seven new cases in the county, down from 11 new cases the preceding week. The positive test rate also dropped from 2.8 percent to 2.0 percent. There was a significant jump in hospitalizations with DOH officials reporting a daily average of 23.6 COVID patients hospitalized this week, up from an average of 8.9 last week.
Montour County's positive test rate was the lowest in the state last week according to the dashboard.
In Northumberland County, there were 33 more cases this week than last (57 to 90) with the positive test rate increasing from 6.1 percent to 8.8 percent.
Snyder County had a dozen more new cases this week (21 to 33), while its positive test rate increased from 4.0 percent to 5.5 percent from 4.3 to 3.7 percent. In Union County, new COVID cases more than doubled from 18 to 37 while the positive test rate went from 1.9 percent to 5.0 percent.
Statewide, there were 347 more average daily hospitalizations than the previous week.
According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention's tracking of community transmission, all four Valley counties are seeing substantial community spread as of Wednesday. Substantial community spread means a community transmission of between 50 and 99.99 cases per 100,000 residents. Thirty-four counties have high transmission while 31 have substantial.
State Health officials stopped releasing updates on the Early Warning Dashboard at the end of June. At that point, all four Valley counties had low rates of community transmission.