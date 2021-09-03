Pennsylvania had more than 17,000 new COVID-19 cases over the past week according to the state’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard, the largest increase since April.
Fifty-three of the state’s 67 counties saw more cases in the seven-day window that ended Friday than the preceding week according to the Department of Health. Statewide, there were 17,273 new cases, up from 15,927 last week.
Nationally, the CDC reports that 94.07 percent of counties are reporting high transmission rates, considered more than 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past week. Less than 2.5 percent of counties in the United States (78 of 3,219) have low transmission rate (fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents. In Pennsylvania, 65 of 67 counties have high transmission rates while Sullivan and Bradford counties are seeing substantial growth.
Statewide, the positive test rate increased to 8.2 percent, the highest since April 23.
All four Valley counties saw increases in the metrics measured in the Early Warning Dashboard.
In Montour County, there were four more cases this week than last week (23 from 19) and its positive test rate increased from 4.5 percent to 5.3 percent. The county’s positive test rate is the lowest in the entire state.
In Northumberland County, there were 90 more cases this week than last (131 to 221) with the positive test rate increasing from 10.1 percent to 12.9 percent. Its incidence rate per 100,000 residents jumped by nearly 100 to 243.3 cases.
Snyder County had seven more cases this week than the previous week (39 to 46), while its positive test rate increased from 7.2 percent to 7.3 percent. In Union County, new COVID cases rose from 36 to 57, while the positive test rate went from 3.6% to 5.9%, the fourth-lowest in the state.
State Health officials stopped releasing updates on the Early Warning Dashboard at the end of June. At that point, all four Valley counties had low rates of community transmission.