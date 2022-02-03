Pennsylvania Health officials recorded fewer than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday as the number of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to fall statewide.
The Department of Health registered 7,246 new cases on Thursday, the first time since before Christmas there have been five consecutive days with fewer than 10,000 cases statewide.
There were 140 new cases in the Valley, including 65 in Northumberland County, 38 in Union, 22 in Snyder and 15 in Montour. The local report included 10 new cases at long-term care facilities, nine of them among staffers. There is one new resident case reported in Montour County, along with four staff cases in Union County, three in Northumberland and two in Snyder.
Statewide, there were 171 COVID-related deaths registered, the third day in a row with at least 150. There were no deaths recorded across the region.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Thursday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 99.78 percent of counties nationwide were showing high levels of transmission. The CDC reports 0.12 percent — only four counties nationwide — were showing low levels; only five counties don’t have high transmission rates nationally. All 50 states had high levels of community transmission.
According to the CDC, 75.7 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, and 65.9 percent of all Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Thursday, there were 4,155 COVID patients hospitalized statewide, down 162 from Wednesday. It marked the ninth time in 10 days COVID hospitalizations dropped by more than 100 patients. It is the lowest one-day total of hospitalizations in Pennsylvania since Dec. 5, 2021.
Statewide, there were 684 in intensive care units (ICUs), down 28, and 445 were breathing using ventilators, down eight.
There were 144 patients hospitalized locally on Thursday, down three. There were 110 patients at Geisinger in Danville, 11 at Geisinger-Shamokin, and 23 at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 24 patients in the ICU and1516 on a ventilator, both up one from Tuesday. Shamokin had one patient in the ICU.
At Evangelical, there were three patients in the ICU and one on a ventilator. Of Evangelical’s COVID patients, 16 of 23 were not fully vaccinated, along with all three in the ICU and the patient being treated on a ventilator.
Systemwide for Geisinger, 217 of 285 COVID patients hospitalized were not fully vaccinated. Of the 68 who were vaccinated, 43 received their last dose more than 180 days ago. Forty-three of the 49 COVID patients Geisinger is treating in the ICU were not fully vaccinated and four of the six who were had their last dose more than 180 days ago. Thirty-five of 40 COVID patients on ventilators were not fully vaccinated according to hospital officials. Four of the five who were vaccinated had not received a shot in the last 180 days.
Prisons, state facilities
The number of active cases at state and federal prisons in the Valley remained steady on Thursday.
At the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there were five active inmate cases and 15 staff infections, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.
At Allenwood, there were 28 inmate cases at the low-security unit along with two staff cases. At the Allenwood medium-security facility, there were 69 inmate cases. There were eight inmate cases at USP Allenwood and one staff case.
There were 12 inmate cases — up two — and 32 staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 1,147 inmate cases and 635 staff cases, down 35 staff cases in one day.
As of Thursday, there were seven cases among those receiving services and 63 among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center. At Danville State Hospital, there were 23 resident and 14 staff cases, both up slightly from previous reports.
There were six girls cases in the North Central Secure Treatment Units. There were fewer than five staff infections at the girls unit and eight staff cases at the boys unit.