The Danville News
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health registered its highest new COVID-19 case count in four days on Wednesday when state health officials announced 186 cases across the state.
Additionally, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID symptoms increased, as did the number of patients being treated in the ICU and those on ventilators.
Nearly a quarter of the new cases — 46 — were in Philadelphia County. There were 23 counties with no new cases on Tuesday, including Montour County.
Across the Valley, there were five new cases: Two each in Northumberland and Union counties and one in Snyder.
Statewide, there were 10 deaths linked to the coronavirus, including one in Northumberland County. It marked the first confirmed death from COVID in Northumberland County since June 22.
On Tuesday, there were 16,579 COVID vaccine shots administered statewide. According to state data, 11.77 million shots have been administered statewide and 5.4 million residents are fully vaccinated, including 81,197 in the Valley.
The virus has killed 603 Valley residents and 27,718 in the state since the Pennsylvania DOH started tracking the virus in March 2020.
HospitalizationsHospitalizations in Pennsylvania increased by three in Wednesday’s report, with 292 patients hospitalized, including 58 being treated in intensive care units and another 44 are on ventilators. The number of patients in the ICU was up two from the previous day’s report, while the number on ventilators was up one.
In the Valley, there are 24 patients being treated in three local hospitals — down two from Tuesday — including 21 at Geisinger in Danville, two at Evangelical Community Hospital and one at Geisinger-Shamokin. Geisinger is treating four patients in its ICUs at its main hospital in Danville according to state data and two on ventilators. Evangelical and Geisinger-Shamokin have no patients in ICUs or on ventilators.
Nursing homesAt Valley nursing homes, there have been 2,212 cases across the four counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state does not provide a list of active cases, only the cumulative total dating back 16 months. There were no new cases listed in the four county reports updated Wednesday. There have been no new nursing home cases in the Valley for more than a week.
In the latest state data, there have been 308 resident cases and 74 staff cases in Montour County. Forty-four residents have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
In Northumberland County, since last March there have been 1,064 residents and 270 staffers who have tested positive, along with 221 deaths.
In Snyder County, 138 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. The state reports 21 residents have died at long-term care facilities.
Union County has had 264 resident and 56 staff cases. Forty-one residents have died.
PrisonsAt four federal prisons in Union County, there remains one total active case of COVID-19 on Wednesday morning, the same number as reported for the past month.
One staff member at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg is infected with the virus, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. Since the pandemic started in March 2020, there has been one death at the prisons, a USP-Allenwood inmate.
According to the BOP, 420 staffers and 1,521 inmates at USP-Allenwood are fully vaccinated and 215 staffers and 556 inmates at Lewisburg have been inoculated. The number was unchanged on Wednesday.
There are no active cases at SCI-Coal Township. Statewide, there are 40 combined active inmate cases at 24 prisons, including 18 at SCI-Smithfield in Huntingdon. There are 28 staff cases statewide, down two from Tuesday.