The number of new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania continued to trend downward on Wednesday while Department of Health officials registered 52 more COVID-related deaths across the state.
State health officials registered 2,179 new cases Wednesday, dropping the seven-day rolling average to 2,237, the lowest since Oct. 31, 2020. There are 39 new cases in the Valley among the statewide total, including 13 in Northumberland County, a dozen in both Snyder and Union counties and two in Montour County.
There were no deaths linked to the novel coronavirus in the Valley on Wednesday for the second day in a row. There were more than 50 deaths statewide for the second consecutive day and fifth time in nine days.
Statewide percent positive test rate for the week ending Friday decreased to 6.6 percent, the third week in a row the positive rate has decreased. It is the lowest total since March 19.
Department of Health (DOH) officials say 80,418 COVID shots were administered on Tuesday. There have been nearly 9.4 million shots given in Pennsylvania since December and 3.9 million residents are fully vaccinated, including 62,833 in the Valley. More than 32 percent of Valley residents are fully vaccinated.
Hospitals
The state reported 1,712 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of noon Wednesday, down 39 from Tuesday. Of that total, 397 were in intensive care units (ICUs), down nine, and 231 were being treated on ventilators, down eight.
COVID hospitalizations increased by one in the Valley in Monday's release, with 58 total, including 42 at Geisinger in Danville, three at Geisinger-Shamokin and 13 at Evangelical Community Hospital. Seventeen patients were being treated in the ICU — 15 in Danville and one each in Shamokin and Evangelical — and seven patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville were on ventilators, up one from Monday's report.
Nursing homes
As of noon Wednesday, there had been 2,191 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across 35 long-term care facilities in the Valley since the pandemic began in March 2020. There were no new cases in the state's latest update released Wednesday, the second day in a row without any new local nursing home cases. The state does not report the number of active cases, just total cases among residents and staffers since the pandemic began last year.
In Montour County, there have been 305 resident cases and 73 staff cases at six facilities.
In Northumberland County, there have been 1,050 resident cases and 262 staff cases at 20 facilities.
At two facilities in Snyder County, 137 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. In Union County, there have been 269 resident cases and 52 staff cases at seven facilities.
On campus
There are 23 combined active cases across campuses at Bucknell and Susquehanna universities, down a dozen from Tuesday.
Bucknell University reported nine active cases — all students — on campus Wednesday morning, down eight from Tuesday's total. There were no positive test results on campus on Monday according to the school's dashboard, the third day in a row without a positive test.
The university had 11 students in isolation, down 13 from Tuesday.
Susquehanna University is reporting 14 active cases as of Wednesday morning, down four. Since the start of the spring semester, there have been 136 student infections and 21 staff cases.
Prisons and state centers
There remains one active COVID-19 case at USP-Lewisburg in the latest data from the federal Bureau of Prisons. It is the only active case at the four federal prisons in Union County.
At SCI-Coal Township, there are four active cases — one inmate and three staffers — level with Tuesday's report. There have been three inmate COVID-19 deaths at the facility.
There are fewer than staffers at the Selinsgrove State Center on Tuesday morning; there are no active cases among those receiving services. Fewer than five people have died at the location. The Department of Human Services does not provide specific numbers if they are less than five. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been 102 resident cases and 248 staff cases at the facility.
There were no active cases among clients and less than five active cases among workers at the Danville State Hospital on Wednesday. There have also been less than five client deaths. There have been 75 cases at the facility, including 39 among clients.