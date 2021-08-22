For the 10th time in 11 days the Pennsylvania Department of Health registered more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and hospitalizations linked to the novel coronavirus jumped to more than 1,400.
State Health officials reported 2,169 new COVID cases Sunday, including 14 in the Valley. There was one death tied to COVID statewide.
The state's rolling seven-day average for new cases is now 2,456. It was 173 on July 9 as it dropped from its spring peak of more than 5,000 in mid-April. The highest seven-day average of the pandemic was in mid-December 2020 when the state averaged more than 10,000 new cases a day.
Locally, there were 10 new cases in Northumberland County and two each in Snyder and Union counties. There were no new cases in Montour County.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's community transmission data, Northumberland and Snyder counties both are seeing high transmission — more than 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days. Montour and Juniata counties were the only two in the state with low transmission.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Sunday, 1,463 patients were in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, up 75 from Saturday. The number of residents in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID symptoms has increased by more than 330 over the past six days.
Of those hospitalized, 391 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up 39 from Saturday's report. There were 181 patients on ventilators, up 18.
Out of the 46 patients in Valley medical facilities — up four from Saturday — there are 14 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, four at Geisinger-Shamokin and three at Evangelical Community Hospital. Geisinger’s Danville location is also treating five patients on ventilators, down once since Friday, and there is one patient on a ventilator in Union County, an increase of one.
There were 31 patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, up three from Saturday. Eight patients are at Geisinger-Shamokin and seven at Evangelical.
Colleges
Bucknell University is reporting two active cases — one student and one staffer — on campus and two students are isolated according to its dashboard.
Students began arriving on campus last week. Classes start in Lewisburg on Monday.
The university is also reporting that 96.3 percent of students are fully vaccinated and have provided the university proof. The dashboard shows that 78 percent of faculty and staff are vaccinated.
Nursing homes
At Valley nursing homes, there have been 2,224 cases across the four counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state does not provide a list of active cases, only the cumulative total dating back 16 months. There were no new cases or deaths added to local data released over the weekend.
In the latest state data, there have been 309 resident cases and 74 staff cases in Montour County. Forty-nine residents have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
In Northumberland County, since last March, there have been 1,064 residents and 271 staffers who have tested positive, along with 223 deaths.
In Snyder County, 141 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. The state reports 22 residents have died at long-term care facilities.
Union County has had 270 resident and 58 staff cases. Forty-two residents have died.
Prisons
The number of active cases at Valley prisons remained steady on Sunday. There is one active inmate case at USP-Lewisburg and one staff case at SCI-Coal Township in the latest data released from the federal Bureau of Prisons and the state Department of Corrections.
There are 38 cases among staffers in state prisons, according to the state Department of Corrections report level with Saturday's report. There are 23 inmate cases statewide, down four from Friday.
There are no inmate or staff cases at three federal prison facilities in Allenwood, according to the Bureau of Prisons. At USP Allenwood, 426 staffers and 1,626 inmates are fully vaccinated, an increase of 19 inmates over the previous day. At USP Lewisburg, 217 staffers and 585 inmates are vaccinated.
There are also active staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center and the female juvenile detention center in Danville.
Both reports say there are less than five active cases. The state Department of Human Services does not list exact totals fewer than five.
There are no active cases at the Danville State Hospital or the male juvenile detention center in Montour County. On Friday, the North Central Secure Treatment Unit in Danville reported less than five staff cases at the male facility and none at the female facility. But, as of Saturday, there were less than five staff cases at the female unit and none at the male unit.