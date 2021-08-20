Pennsylvania Health officials registered 2,128 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the eighth time in nine days with at least 2,000 new cases.
The total includes 29 new cases in the Valley, but none from Philadelphia County. The countywide database updated daily by the state Department of Health had the same number of cases in Philadelphia on Friday — 156,570 — as Thursday.
The state's rolling seven-day average now stands at 2,270 cases per day.
Six counties had at least 100 new cases, led by Allegheny County with 210. Two counties, Cameron and Forest, reported no new cases on Friday after all 67 counties reported cases the previous two days.
In the Valley, there were 29 new cases. There are 14 new cases in Northumberland County, nine in Snyder, five in Union and one in Montour.
Statewide, health officials announced 19 deaths were linked to COVID-19, ending a streak of three days in a row with at least 20 deaths tied to the coronavirus. There were no new deaths registered in the Valley.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Friday, 1,326 patients were in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, up 19 from Thursday. The number of residents in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID symptoms has increased by more than 200 over the past four days.
Of those hospitalized, 338 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), level with Thursday's report. There were 164 patients on ventilators, up four.
Out of the 42 patients in Valley medical facilities — the same as Thursday — there are 11 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, three at Evangelical Community Hospital and two at Geisinger-Shamokin. Geisinger’s Danville location is also treating six patients on ventilators.
There were 28 patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, down two. Seven patients are being treated at Evangelical and seven at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Nursing homes
At Valley nursing homes, there have been 2,224 cases across the four counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state does not provide a list of active cases, only the cumulative total dating back 16 months. There were no new cases or deaths added to local data released on Friday.
In the latest state data, there have been 309 resident cases and 74 staff cases in Montour County. Forty-nine residents have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
In Northumberland County, since last March, there have been 1,064 residents and 271 staffers who have tested positive, along with 223 deaths.
In Snyder County, 141 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. The state reports 22 residents have died at long-term care facilities.
Union County has had 270 resident and 58 staff cases. Forty-two residents have died.
Prisons
The number of active cases at Valley prisons remained steady on Friday. There is one active inmate case at USP-Lewisburg and one staff case at SCI-Coal Township in the latest data released from the federal Bureau of Prisons and the state Department of Corrections.
There are 40 cases among staffers in state prisons, according to the state Department of Corrections report, up one from Thursday. There are 27 inmate cases statewide, up two from Thursday.
There are no inmate or staff cases at three federal prison facilities in Allenwood, according to the Bureau of Prisons. At USP Allenwood, 426 staffers and 1,626 inmates are fully vaccinated, an increase of 19 inmates over the previous day. At USP Lewisburg, 217 staffers and 585 inmates are vaccinated, up 10 inmates.
There are also active staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center and the male juvenile detention center in Danville.
Both reports say there are less than five active cases. The state Department of Human Services does not list exact totals fewer than five.
There are no active cases at the Danville State Hospital or the female juvenile detention center in Montour County.