Pennsylvania health officials registered 2,210 new COVID cases on Saturday, ending four consecutive days with fewer new cases than the previous day.
The statewide total includes 473 new cases in Philadelphia County, which did not report any new cases on Friday.
The state’s rolling seven-day average of new cases dropped to 1,920. The last time the state's seven-day average was less than 2,000 was Oct. 27, 2020.
Locally, there were 19 new cases of COVID-19, including 11 in Northumberland County, four in Snyder, three in Union and one in Montour.
Statewide, Department of Health (DOH) officials announced another 25 deaths. There was one death in Northumberland County, the 349th COVID-related death in that county and the first in the Valley in five days.
DOH officials said 85,393 COVID shots were administered on Friday. There have been more than 9.6 million shots given in Pennsylvania since December, including 64,385 who are fully vaccinated in the Valley.
Statewide percent positive test rate for the week ending Friday decreased to 5.3 percent, the fourth week in a row the positive rate has decreased. It is the lowest total since Oct. 23, 2020.
Hospitals
The state reported 1,573 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of noon Saturday, down 32 from Friday. Of that total, 357 were in intensive care units (ICUs), down 16, and 231 were being treated on ventilators, down six.
In the Valley, there were 54 patients hospitalized according to state data, down two from Friday. There are 38 patients at Geisinger in Danville, three at Geisinger-Shamokin and 13 at Evangelical Community Hospital. Fifteen patients were being treated in the ICU — 13 in Danville and one each in Shamokin and Evangelical — and five patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville were on ventilators.
On campus
As Susquehanna and Bucknell universities prepare to hold commencement over the next two weekends, there are 13 combined cases on the campuses, down one from Friday.
Bucknell University reported nine active cases — all students — on campus Saturday morning, down one. There were positive test result on campus on Friday, according to the school’s dashboard.
The university had five students in isolation, level with Thursday's report.
Susquehanna University reported four active cases as of Friday morning, down four. The university does not update case totals on the weekend.
Prisons and state centers
Two active staff cases remain at federal prisons in Union County, one each at USP-Allenwood and USP-Lewisburg.
At SCI-Coal Township, there are four active cases — two inmate and two staffers — down one staff case from Friday. There have been three inmate COVID-19 deaths at the facility.
There are fewer than five staff member cases at the Selinsgrove State Center on Friday morning; there are no active cases among those receiving services. Fewer than five people have died at the location. The Department of Human Services does not provide specific numbers if they are less than five. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been 102 resident cases and 248 staff cases at the facility.
There were no active cases among clients and less than five active cases among workers at the Danville State Hospital on Friday. There have also been less than five client deaths. There have been 75 cases at the facility, including 39 among clients.