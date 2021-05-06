New COVID-19 cases continued to trend downward on Thursday with state health officials registering 2,476 new cases, the third day in a row the number of new cases has dropped.
Thursday's total includes 32 cases in the four-county region. Thursday's case total drops the state’s seven-day rolling average to 2,899. March 22 was the last time the state’s seven-day average for new cases was less than 3,000.
In the Valley, there were 15 new cases in Northumberland County, eight in both Union and Snyder counties and one in Montour County. Northumberland County has had at least 10 new cases in 16 of the last 17 days, according to DOH officials.
Statewide, there were 57 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, the third day in a row with more than 50. There were no deaths in the Valley linked to COVID according to state data.
Statewide percent positive test rate for the week ending Friday decreased to 7.6 percent, the second week in a row the positive rate has decreased. It is the lowest total since March 26.
Nursing homes
As of noon Monday, there had been 2,191 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across 35 long-term care facilities in the Valley since the pandemic began in March 2020. In the latest data release, there was one new staff case in Montour County, along with an additional staff case in Northumberland County, while one resident case was removed in that county.
The state does not report the number of active cases, just total cases among residents and staffers since the pandemic began last year.
In Montour County, there have been 305 resident cases and 74 staff cases at six facilities.
In Northumberland County, there have been 1,053 resident cases and 266 staff cases at 20 facilities.
At two facilities in Snyder County, 137 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. In Union County, there have been 267 resident cases and 50 staff cases at seven facilities.
Hospitals
The state reported 2,047 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of noon Thursday, down 84. Of that total, 448 were in intensive care units (ICUs), down 19, and 235 were being treated on ventilators, down 23.
COVID hospitalizations increased by one in the Valley on Thursday with 64 total patients, including 44 at Geisinger in Danville, three at Geisinger-Shamokin and 17 at Evangelical Community Hospital. Twenty-two patients were being treated in the ICU — 18 in Danville and four at Evangelical — and six patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville were on ventilators.
On campus
Susquehanna University reported another four new cases on Thursday — with 19 new cases over the last three days. There were 20 active cases on campus, all students. There have been 150 total cases on campus this semester, including 129 students.
Bucknell University reported 34 active cases, including 32 students, on campus, up one from Wednesday's report. There was one positive case on campus on Thursday.
The university had 51 students in isolation, down nine from Wednesday.
Prisons and state centers
There was still one active COVID-19 case at USP-Lewisburg in the latest data from the federal Bureau of Prisons. It remains the only active case at the four federal prisons in Union County.
At the three federal facilities in Allenwood, more than 1,300 vaccines have been administered, including 396 inmates and 984 staffers. At USP-Lewisburg, 207 inmates and 385 staffers have been vaccinated.
At SCI-Coal Township, there were five active cases — all staffers — down one from Wednesday's report. There have been three inmate COVID-19 deaths at the facility.
There were less than five active cases among people receiving services and staffers at the Selinsgrove State Center on Thursday morning, a number that has remained the same since the weekend.
Fewer than five people have died at the location. The Department of Human Services does not provide specific numbers if they are less than five. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been 102 resident cases and 248 staff cases at the facility.
There were no active cases among clients and less than five active cases among workers at the Danville State Hospital on Monday. There were no staff cases reported as of Monday. There have also been less than five client deaths. There have been 75 cases at the facility, including 39 among clients.