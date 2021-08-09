Pennsylvania health officials registered more than 2,500 new COVID cases over the last two days and hospitalizations surged to more than 700 for the first time in two months.
The Department of Health registered 2,560 cases on Sunday and Monday, including 24 new cases in the Valley. There was one death linked to the novel coronavirus statewide on Monday.
As of noon Monday, 754 patients were in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, up 62 from the weekend and the first time since June 9 there were at least 700 patients hospitalized.
Locally, there were 13 new cases in Northumberland County, four each in Union and Snyder counties, and three in Montour. There were no deaths in the Valley linked to the virus.
Hospitalizations
There were 754 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, an increase of 62 from Saturday.
Of those hospitalized, 185 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), 18 more than what appeared on over the weekend. There were 90 patients on ventilators, up 13.
In the Valley, 11 patients were hospitalized in Valley medical facilities —level with the weekend report. There are two patients in intensive care units at both Geisinger in Danville and Geisinger-Shamokin.
There were six patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, including two in the ICU. Two patients are being treated at Evangelical Community Hospital and three patients are being treated at Geisinger-Shamokin, two in the ICU. There are no patients being treated on ventilators in Valley hospitals.
Nursing homes
At Valley nursing homes, there have been 2,219 cases across the four counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state does not provide a list of active cases, only the cumulative total dating back 16 months. There were no new cases in the state's update on Monday morning.
In the latest state data, there have been 308 resident cases and 74 staff cases in Montour County. Forty-seven residents have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
In Northumberland County, since last March, there have been 1,065 residents and 270 staffers who have tested positive, along with 221 deaths.
In Snyder County, 139 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. The state reports 21 residents have died at long-term care facilities.
Union County has had 267 resident and 58 staff cases. Forty-three residents have died.
Prisons
There were two active COVID-19 infections at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, one inmate and one staff member, according to the Department of Corrections’ latest update on Sunday, the same numbers as reported late last week.
There are 67 active inmate cases at state prisons — level with the weekend report — including the one at SCI-Coal. Of that total, 31 are at SCI-Phoenixville/ There are 36 staff cases at state prisons, including the one at SCI-Coal.
There is one active staff case at both the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg and USP Allenwood, as of Monday morning.
There are no active cases at the Selinsgrove Center, Danville State Hospital or juvenile detention centers in Montour County.