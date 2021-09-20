State Health officials announced 2,569 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, ending a string of 13 consecutive days with at least 3,000 new cases in Pennsylvania.
The latest data continued a trend of lower case counts coming out of the weekend. On the four Mondays since Aug. 30, the state has averaged 2,652 cases a day. On the other days of the week, since Aug. 31 the average has been 4,178. Since Saturday, the state has registered 12,686 new cases.
Monday's total includes 35 new cases in Valley: 15 in Northumberland County, eight in both Snyder and Union counties and four in Montour County. The new cases registered on Monday push the Valley's total to 24,006 since the pandemic began in March 2020.
There were 2 deaths statewide linked to the coronavirus, none in the Valley.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have high levels of community transmission of COVID according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which means they are all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days.
Since last March, there have been 338 deaths in the Valley tied to long-term care facilities, including 224 in Northumberland County and 2,238 total cases.
State Health officials report more than 12.5 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Pennsylvania and 67.8 percent of residents over the age of 18 are fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Monday, there were 2,386 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, up 49 from Sunday's data.
Of those hospitalized, 602 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs) — up 13 — and 302 were being treated on ventilators, up 19.
Among 76 patients in Valley medical facilities — up one from weekend data, there were 17 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, three at Evangelical and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating seven patients on ventilators, down one from the weekend. Evangelical had three patients on ventilator.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 45 COVID-19 positive patients. There were 23 patients at Evangelical and eight at Geisinger-Shamokin.
According to Evangelical hospital, 22 of the 23 patients hospitalized are unvaccinated.
Prisons, state facilities
There were five cases at the prisons in Union County, the same number as reported since Friday. At the medium-security unit in Allenwood, there were two staff cases, and there was one active inmate and two staff cases at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood. There are no active cases at USP-Lewisburg.
USP Lewisburg and USP Allenwood both remained in the BOP’s Level 3 of COVID modifications on Monday. The modifications are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series, and their respective county transmission rates.
At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance. BOP pandemic guidance follows and integrates guidance and direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Department of Justice, and established medical best practices.
The BOP reports 97 of 98 federal prisons are in Level 3 modifications.
The state Department of Corrections reported five active staff cases at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township on Sunday, level with reports since late last week. There were 120 inmate cases statewide, including 85 at SCI Chester, but none at SCI Coal Township. There are 98 staff cases statewide — the same number as reported since Friday.
There were still active COVID-19 cases among persons receiving services and staff members at the Selinsgrove Center on Monday. The cases were both listed as less than five.
The state does not release precise numbers unless there are more than five to avoid identifying a patient.
At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit juvenile facility in Danville, there were no cases among residents at the boys or girls units. Both units had less than five staff cases.
No active cases were reported at the Danville State Hospital.