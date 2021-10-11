The Department of Health registered 2,872 new COVD cases on Monday, the lowest total since mid-September, while the number of new cases in the first week and a half of October surpassed all of October 2020's total.
There have been 52,296 infections in the first 11 days of October. In all of last October, there were 50,030.
For the third day in a row, the state recorded zero new COVID-19-related deaths in its midday report on Monday. There have been 507 deaths in the first 11 days of the month after there were 670 in all of October 2020.
There were 77 new infections in the four counties, the sixth day in a row with at least 75 and the 21st straight day with at least 50.
Northumberland County posted 39 new cases, while Union County added 23 — the sixth day in a row with at least 20. Snyder County had 11 new cases while Montour added four more.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have high levels of community transmission of COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which means they are all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days.
According to state data, more than 13 million COVID vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania and 69.4 percent of residents 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Monday, there were 2,967 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, up 68 and ending a string of three consecutive days with a drop in hospitalizations.
Of those hospitalized, 670 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs) and 368 were being treated on ventilators, up four.
According to data provided by the state, there were 115 patients undergoing treatment in Valley medical facilities for COVID-19 on Monday, down five from the weekend. There were 20 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, six at Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg, and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 13 on ventilators. Evangelical was treating one patient on a ventilator.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 72 COVID-19 positive patients. There were 31 patients at Evangelical — a decrease of five — and 12 at Geisinger-Shamokin.
At Evangelical, 23 of 31 hospitalized patients are unvaccinated along with five of six being treated on ventilators.
Prisons, state facilities
There were four active staff cases at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township as of Monday morning, level with reports from late last week. There were 110 staff cases statewide, including 15 at SCI Cambria. There were 38 active inmate cases statewide, none at Coal Township.
There are still eight active cases at federal prisons in Union County, including six inmate cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood and one staff case each at the medium-security prison and USP Allenwood. There were no cases at USP-Lewisburg.
The state Department of Human Services (DHS) was still reporting 18 active cases among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center on Monday. There were less than five cases among persons receiving services. The DHS does not specify numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying patients.
There were six staff cases and less than five client cases at Danville State Hospital for the second consecutive day.
There were less than five youth cases at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit (NCSTU) for girls on Monday. There were no staff cases in the unit and no cases in the NCSTU boys unit.