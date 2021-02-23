Pennsylvania's Department of Health registered 2,830 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday along with 97 new deaths. Tuesday marked the fifth day in a row with less than 3,000 new cases across the commonwealth.
The state's case total case increase includes 25 new cases in the Valley along with one death. The only new death linked to the novel coronavirus was in Union County, the 81st death in that county.
The state announced 14 new cases in Northumberland County, four each in Montour and Union counties and three in Snyder.
The positive test rate statewide fell to 6.5 percent last week, the 10th week in a row it has dropped.
State health officials announced 58,125 vaccines were administered in the most recent data, including 31,595 second doses and 26,530 first-dose shots.
On-campus
The number of active cases at Bucknell University continues to decline. As of Tuesday morning, the university was reporting 139 active cases on campus, down 15 from Sunday. The school reported two new positive tests on Monday. According to the dashboard, 136 of the active cases are among students and 144 students are in isolation, a decrease of 16 from Monday's report.
Susquehanna University reports nine active student cases — up four from Monday — and three staff cases. Since returning to campus in January, the school has had 25 total cases.
Nursing homes
As of noon Tuesday, there have been 2,027 cases at 35 locations across the Valley, including two new cases on Friday.
The state does not indicate how many cases are active at long-term care facilities, just numbers of cases since the pandemic began last March.
In Montour County, there have been 283 resident and 68 staff cases at six locations. There have been 39 deaths at the facilities.
In Northumberland County, 20 facilities have combined for 992 resident cases and 242 staff cases. There have been 207 combined deaths.
In Snyder County, there have been 128 resident cases and 34 staffers at two locations. There have been 20 combined deaths at the two facilities.
In Union County, 236 resident cases and 44 staff cases have been confirmed — along with 41 total deaths — at seven nursing homes.
Prisons, state facilities
As of Tuesday morning, there are 70 active COVID cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, including 46 inmates and 24 staffers. At Allenwood, there is one positive inmate case at the low-security unit and two positive staff cases at USP-Allenwood.
At SCI-Coal Township, there are still 174 active cases according to the Department of Corrections' most recent update. There are 154 active inmate cases and 20 among staffers at the facility.
There are 26 active cases — 18 people receiving services and eight staffers — at the Selinsgrove Center. There are no active cases at the Danville State Hospital.